Kim Kardashian’s bangs are officially back. She launched her fresh look for a This Is For Humanity charity event. However, fans aren’t into Kim Kardashian’s new hair cut and want 2013 back.

If the Kardashians’ fashion history is anything to go by, they are the ultimate trendsetting family when it comes to fashion. So when Kim Kardashian‘s new hair made headlines, it was sure to cause chaos. Her fresh look has become so popular that a Reddit thread has been started discussing those baby bangs.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Kim Kardashian’s bangs

Kim is donning a new look. She has brought back her 2010 baby bungs that finish just above her eyebrow. Kim debuted the new haircut at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree on August 26.

With a bold gold and black necklace and a simple black long-sleeve dress, Kim and her mom Kris Jenner posed for pics with famous faces, such as Jeff Bezos. However, her fans were struck by her fringe.

She hasn’t made them Instagram official yet, but Kim has been tagged in photos donning the new bangs. While many fans are obsessed with Kardashian’s hair, some aren’t loving the bangs.

Her new hair ‘alters her look’

When a Reddit thread was launched to discuss Kim Kardashian’s new look, one fan wrote, “She looks so different with bangs that I’m like you sure that’s Kim. They just alter her look so much.”

Another penned: “I just don’t think these kinds of bangs are for her, period. and that’s okay.”

“I don’t like her with bangs at all,” reacted a fellow Kardashian fan. Many claimed they missed the 2013 bangs she had while pregnant with North, where she had more volume rather than her current slick look.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Fans convinced she’s got clip-ins

Kim Kardashian’s new hair cut donned at the TIAH charity event on August 26 is just a clip-in, some fans say. However, the star herself has not revealed they are clip-ins, despite the rumors.

One fan wrote: “Those [2013 bangs] are real. The ones she has recently were clip-on.”

Another said on Reddit: “These look real. I think the recent ones were clip-ins.”