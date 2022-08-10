Kim Kardashian's Beats collab sees fans divided over new venture













Kim Kardashian has just announced her latest business endeavor – and this time it’s with headphone brand Beats. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on August 9 to reveal she’s working with one of the biggest portable sound system companies around.

Let’s take a look at the new venture and what some Kardashians fans think of it.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kim’s collab with Beats

Teaming up with Beats headphones, Kim Kardashian’s latest endeavor sees the star launching Beats Fit Pro earbuds in fresh, quintessentially-Kim colors.

The earbuds come in three nude tones, Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep), seemingly to match her SKIMS undies. The Kim K Special Edition Fit Pro earbuds modernize the headphone space with minimal colors and, according to Beats, let wearers “express their identity through color by creating monochromatic or contrasting looks.”

Available from Tuesday, August 16 at 10am ET / 7am PT, the Beats x Kim collection will be available at Apple.com/Kim and select Apple Store locations for $199.99.

Kim’s passionate about new earbuds

In a recent press release, reported by rollingstone.com, Kim said:

I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement. This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.

As part of the launch, Beats released a campaign video with Kardashian explaining her inspiration for the earbuds and the development process. Kim said:

I think I would just want people to understand this is also a fashion accessory that’s reusable. Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted [the earbuds] to be able to blend in. And I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be neutral colors.

View Instagram Post

Fans divided over new venture

Kardashians fans seem divided online about the new venture. Some people took to Twitter and Reddit to express disappointment with the collab. One person on Reddit wrote:

They know their money will go far because people will talk about her and them. I wish everyone would just stop honestly.

Another person on Twitter said: “Beats is such a good brand and Kim probably has no clue what she is even doing.”

Another tweet read: “Hey now! I’m sure there were 2-5 meetings about this. A few phone calls. She put in the work!”

However, lots of fans are rooting for the mogul and think the new Beats X Kim collab is a “whole vibe.”

One person tweeted: “These are STUNNING. Getting me a pair asap.”

Another fan stood up for Kim, saying: “I’ll give it to her, she knows how to make money stylishly, that’s for sure.”

