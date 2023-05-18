Kim Kardashian’s belly button is the topic of conversation following her new Instagram post. The reality TV star has been accused of editing out the body part, as fans can only spot a belly button in just one of several pics.

The Kardashians cast member shared a series of snapshots with her friends, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, wearing a sheer tight black top and skirt two-piece, which shows off her toned midriff.

However, Kim Kardashian‘s followers zoomed in on every detail, finding that just one picture showed her belly button. The others didn’t appear to show the body part, suggesting to fans that it was accidentally edited out.

Kim Kardashian’s belly button ‘missing’

Kim Kardashian’s belly button could not be seen in most of the pics she uploaded. But a source close to Kim K exclusively told Reality Titbit: “It’s below her clothing, please review other images and videos that are out there.”

She is often subject to rumors that she’s edited her pictures, but fans pay such close attention to detail that it’s hard for her to get away with it. However, it turns out that Kim’s skirt was simply more pulled up in the majority of shots.

Her toned abs had fans eyeing them up and questioning where her belly button is. “What’s going on with Kim’s stomach?” questioned one of her Instagram followers, and they weren’t the only ones wanting answers.

Fans accuse Kim of editing pics

When Kim shared the group and solo pics, one fan commented on the Instagram post: “Her belly button is showing in only one of the pics but I think they accidentally edited it out on the others.”

Another penned: “You’re 100% correct that it’s been edited. It is fine to have flawless shots. You can tell by the ripple of the skirt where it meets the skin. Very obviously photoshopped and again that’s ok. Great shots.”

However, some had Kim’s back. “Just eyeballing it, she actually just pulled up her skirt,” wrote a fan.

She traveled on Kim Air in true style

In the same outfit, Kim was pictured by paparazzi stepping off her own $150 million private jet Kim Air. The Gulfstream G650ER, which is completely cashmere inside, has a bathroom put in the front and another in the back.

Every seat has its own phone charger. Cashmere ceilings, pillows, and headrests adorn the guests’ comfortable chairs. Kim even had the private jet all custom light wood inside, reflecting her minimalist vibe.

Her fans have been hoping for a ride on Kim Air since she bought the jet. “I wanna take a ride on Kim Air!!!” a fan wished in the comments of her May 17 upload on Instagram.

