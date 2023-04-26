Kim Kardashian is sharing her secrets on how she became a billionaire in 2023.

After rising to reality TV fame alongside her family members including Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kim has gone on to become a beauty brand owner as well as a clothing company CEO.

At 42 years old, the businesswoman is not only founding successful brands but she’s also raising four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was named by Forbes as the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire by Forbes in 2019 when she was 21 years old.

It’s safe to say that the Kar-Jenners are no strangers to entrepreneurship and their momager, Kris Jenner, is always on hand when it comes to promoting their many businesses.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

When did Kim Kardashian become a billionaire?

In 2021, Kim Kardashian officially became a billionaire according to Forbes’ report.

She made Forbes’ World Billionaires list thanks to two stand-out lucrative ventures – KKW Beauty and SKIMS.

Kim’s net worth surged $220 million in six months in 2021, reports Sky.

Many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will remember the sisters running various businesses in the past including their Dash stores.

However, it appears that going solo has proved particularly fruitful for Kim.

Kim launched SKIMS in 2019

Interviewing Kim at the 2023 TIME100 Summit, Poppy Harlow said that the Kardashians star’s company is now four years old.

Kim founded SKIMS – one of Time 100’s Most Influential companies – in 2019.

Poppy explained that SKIMS is worth $3.2 billion in 2023.

Kim’s brand specializes in shapewear and was born out of her own personal wants and needs for specific underwear.

Speaking at the Summit, Kim said she used to dye shapewear items and cut them to fit her body.

One life-changing choice made her a billionaire

When asked about how she’s achieved such success, Kim said that it all came down to one personal choice.

She said at the 2023 TIME100 Summit: “I remember that interview that I did and I said I chose myself because I chose to put myself first for once and just choose my happiness.”

The reality TV star added: “I felt like I was putting so many other people and their happiness in front of my own. And it just dawned on me like why am I so concerned to make everyone else happy and not myself.”

Kim continued: “When you choose to do that… it reshifted my perspective.”