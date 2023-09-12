Businesswoman and reality star sensation Kim Kardashian steps out in yet another patterned trench coat in 2023. The mom of four is wrapped up this fall and she’s keeping warm in style, of course. From striking poses in leopard print in Japan to stepping out in bold snake print back in the US, Kim certainly knows how to make a statement.

Hulu star and SKIMS founder Kim is no stranger to breaking the internet with her looks and having heads turning on the red carpet. In 2023, the reality TV star is stunning her fans and followers even with her everyday looks. The 42-year-old was papped as she walked down the street in New York for dinner on September 11.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian dons a trench coat

Stepping out in New York on September 11, Kim Kardashian sported a smart-casual look as she paired a zip-through hoodie, and baggy trousers with stiletto heels and a long red snake print trench coat.

Kim completed her chic look with a silver Birkin bag and black sunglasses.

The Kardashians star was reportedly headed for dinner with Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ fianceé Lauren Sanchez and Paris Hilton’s sister, Nicky Hilton, writes People.

Beyoncé and Cardi B wore similar looks

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Kim’s fashion inspiration may have come from some fellow A-listers.

One fan tweeted that Cardi B wore the same red trench coat while posing for a Vogue photoshoot.

Another said that the striking garment came from Beyoncé’s IVY Park collection, tweeting: “Kim Kardashian slaying wearing “Ivy Park”s valentines collection coat.”

However, others commented that Kim’s coat comes from designer Balenciaga.

The fashion house sells a snake-effect leather trench coat in red for $9,500 on FarFetch which is made from 100 per cent lamb’s skin.

While Kim’s coat cost almost $10k, her silver Birkin bag could be worth anywhere between $100,000 and $130,000 per a listing from auction house Sotheby’s.

The Hermès Birkin bag listed on their site appears to be super rare.

Another limited edition silver Birkin sold for $225,000 on Mighty Chic.

Kim’s leopard print coat turned heads

Before Kim stepped out in her red snake print coat, fans say her previous leopard trench coat look would’ve given her ex, Kanye West, “cardiac arrest.”

Kim posted some snaps of herself wearing the leopard print number on her Instagram page.

As she enjoyed some time away with her daughter, North West, in Japan fans said they “loved” her outfit, and Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn commented that the coat “feeds her soul.”

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

