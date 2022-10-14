









We all know Kim Kardashian is a lover of all things fashion, and sometimes that means she rocks some pretty unusual and unique looks. Her latest Instagram post shows just that as she wears a metallic, silver, space-age dress designed by Rick Owens.

The outfit screams discomfort to us but when the star also posted a picture of a matching Rick Owens silver chair in her home, it all started to make sense.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast | Official Trailer | STARZ BridTV 11406 BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast | Official Trailer | STARZ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u-OSbcJAHWk/hqdefault.jpg 1116701 1116701 center 22403

Kim’s space-age dress isn’t one you’d wear to the shops

Kim’s latest post shows the mother of four rocking a figure-hugging silver alien-like dress by designer Rick Owens. Rick is known for his out-there designs and many of his clothes don’t look the sort you’d wear while popping to the shops.

Kim’s ‘space’ dress features tight-fitting metallic material and we can’t imagine what it would be like to attempt to walk in it.

Rick Owens’ dresses sell for anywhere between $3,000 and $10,000, as per his website.

View Instagram Post

Kim’s Rick Owens chair looks just as out there

Alongside the two images of her dress, Kim posted a picture of a Rick Owens chair that looks as though it’s made from solid metal.

Rick Owens’ chair may focus more on the aesthetic than on comfort purposes as its space-age design has been influenced by the Brutalist architectural style that emerged in the UK in the 1950s.

The exact price of Kim’s chair isn’t known but even an “average” chair on Rick’s website can set you back a whopping $13,000. Rick also sells ornaments on his website. A standard vase will set you back $3,000.

View Instagram Post

Kim’s office features Rick Owens custom ornaments

Kim has been a supporter of Rick Owens for years, rocking his dresses on the red carpet in 2012. Aside from his clothes, Kim also loves his furniture and home decor.

Inside her minimalist home, Kim has an office that features custom Rick Owens furniture.

Take a look below:

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK