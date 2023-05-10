Kim Kardashian’s “elite”‘ former bodyguard has reportedly been hired by Meghan Markle after Coronation Day, according to a new report.

The unnamed person was seen with Meghan Markle and two of her friends as they went out for a hike near Meghan’s home in Montecito, California over the weekend.

The “elite” bodyguard reportedly worked for Kim Kardashian in 2016, before and after the reality star was held at gunpoint in Paris.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim K’s ex- bodyguard hired by Meghan Markle

As reported by The Sun, Meghan has reportedly hired Kim’s ex-bodyguard to work as part of her security squad.

Meghan was seen hiking with the mysterious man and two of her friends near her home in Montecito, California. The unnamed bodyguard was seen in a grey shirt and shades as he walked behind them.

The Sun reported that the bodyguard worked for Kim and her family before and after the terrifying robbery in her Paris hotel room.

He comes from a pool of “elite” bodyguards

Steve Stanulis, one of Kim’s former bodyguards, spoke to The Sun and stated that security individuals hired by high-profile celebrities are often “sought-after”.

Steve told the publication: “These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds. Usually, if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after.”

“Not only for protection but also for clout. It looks good,” Steve added. “Kim’s security will be paramount. It’s no different for Harry and Meghan — they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable.”

Meghan was in LA while Harry flew for Coronation’s Day

The pictures of Meghan and her new bodyguard from last weekend come as Prince Harry flew to the UK to attend his father, King Charles II Coronation’s Day.

The Duke of Sussex attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey with other Royal family members, foreign leaders, and representatives.

After the ceremony, Harry traveled back to Heathrow Airport to catch a flight and return to Megahn and their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1.