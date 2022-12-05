It’s almost Christmas, and that only means one thing. The Kardashian gingerbread house (mansions) are back, and this year they’re better than ever! If there’s one thing we look forward to seeing at Christmastime, it’s the Kardashian’s Christmas decorations. And once again they did not disappoint.

Avid Kardashian fans will be no strangers to Kim Kardashian’s gingerbread house decor, or any of their Christmas traditions. Kim (and North) have been sharing their decorations via TikTok since the end of November, and fans just can’t get enough.

This year, no expenses were spared, so let’s take a look inside Kim Kardashian’s gingerbread houses (they’re going to need their own MTV Cribs episode at this rate.).

The Kardashian gingerbread house tradition

Every year, Kris Jenner gifts her children with fancy gingerbread houses, and this year doesn’t seem to be any different.

Kim and North took to their TikTok to show their 10.7 Million followers their Christmas decorations for this year. Which of course included the iconic gingerbread houses.

Alongside the traditional family house, which has the names of Kim and all four kids, we see a number of smaller buildings. Let us tell you, the attention to detail has not been missed.

The gingerbread people need to be kept warm, right? Well, fear not, Kim and North have placed tiny fake fireplaces inside the gingerbread houses, so they can stay nice and toasty while waiting for Santa. In fact, Santa’s already waiting for them inside in one of the homes.

Of course, the fireplaces aren’t made from real fire. The lights look like they’re made from tiny LED lights. Whatever they’re made from, they look good, and that’s all that matters, right?

The gingerbread mansions aren’t the only famous tradition the Kardashians have, the annual Christmas Eve Party is arguably the biggest party in Calabasas. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the party hasn’t been out in full force for the past two years, so we can’t wait to see how they make up for the holidays.

Gingerbread isn’t just for Christmas

Although regular folk like you and I associate gingerbread with Christmas time, of course, The Kardashians go the extra mile and use gingerbread to celebrate all occasions, and why shouldn’t they?

This Halloween, oldest sister Kourtney was the one organizing the Halloween gingerbread houses with her new husband Travis Barker.

And if Halloween and Christmas weren’t enough, the Kardashians also utilized the gingerbread houses on Valentine’s Day this year!

But where do the reality stars source the iconic houses from? According to Grazia, the houses are from Solvang Bakery in Southern California and begin retailing at a whopping $1,200!

Khloe gifts Vanessa Bryant Christmas gingerbread house

Earlier this week, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share her gingerbread gift from friend, Khloé.

Vanessa posted a photo of the gingerbread to her 15.4 million followers with the caption: “@khloekardashian Thank you for this sweet gingerbread house! Xo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The gingerbread house has a banner reads: “The Bryant Family” with the names of Vanessa’s daughters attached to the roof including late daughter Gianna and late husband Kobe’s names also included.

Stay tuned (and glued to Instagram) for more photos of the famous Kardashian gingerbread houses in the days to come!

