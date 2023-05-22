Kim Kardashian has made a heartbreaking confession about her love life while speaking to podcaster and coach Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast.

Ahead of the season three premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday (May 25), Kim appeared on Jay Shetty’s famous podcast and shared some words about finding love again.

The mom of four and Skims founder was in a relationship with former SNL star Pete Davidson after her split from rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking confession about love

In an interview with Jay Shetty, Kim Kardashian made a heartbreaking confession about her dating life when she got asked if she will find love again at some point in the future.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” the businesswoman explained.

“I definitely will take my time and I think there [are] so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people who enter into your life,” she continued.

The Kardashians star said that she is not rushing to throw herself into a new relationship as there are a lot of things going on in her life to keep her busy.

She added: “I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that, but I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely.”

Kim opens up about “mom guilt”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim got candid and shared she has “mom guilt” while opening up about the difficulties of raising her kids as a single mother. The reality star shares four children with ex Ye, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“Mom guilt is probably the hardest thing,” she told Jay. “You feel like the worst mom if something’s going on and you can’t fix it, you have no idea how to change it, your kids are fighting, whatever it is.”

“My friends and I will text each other and be in tears, literally locking ourselves in the room away from a kid having a tantrum, when that’s not what you should do,” she added.

“You should go and lean into them, but sometimes it’s so overwhelming.”

Kim says she “cries herself to sleep”

The media personality went on to make another heartbreaking admission about parenting as she revealed she “cries herself to sleep” some nights.

“Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself,” she said, although it has been “the most challenging thing” in her life.

She continued: “There are nights I cry myself to sleep like, what just happened? With all the moods and the personalities, and sometimes they’re fighting, and it’s me to play good cop and bad cop, so that is definitely a challenge when something I’m working on is being a little bit firmer.”

“There’s nothing that can prepare you,” she said, noting that “you will figure it out.”