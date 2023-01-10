Days after going viral for dressing up as her father, North West kept it low-key giving fans a tour of her ‘mini LA village’. It is located inside the garden of the Hidden Hills mansion of his mother, Kim Kardashian.

North West’s TikTok grind is unstoppable. Famously known for her sped-up videos and occasional hauls of her latest purchases, the nine-year-old gave another tour of one of the areas of her mother’s Hidden Hills mansion – the garden.

Kim Kardashian’s home was purchased in 2014, and the 41-year-old spent a whopping $20 million. Making it her permanent residence with ex-husband Kanye West, her renovations raised the price to $60 million.

Remember the iconic KKW Beauty? It still exists, at least in Lil Hidden Hills.

On December 9, North took to her conjoint TikTok account with her mom Kim. She posted a video to her 12.6 million followers accompanied by her friend, Ryan.

In the minute-long sped-up video, the two run around the big garden. The two show a ‘haul’ of the various facilities available in their play zone.

Inside North’s “mini LA city” which was built in 2021 for all the siblings, it includes a Starbucks store, a West Dinner, and even a Kim Kardashian West Beauty mini-store.

“Play dates be like,” North captioned.

It’s a Lil Hidden Hills

Compared to her sprawling, million-dollar Hidden Hills mansion, the reality star made a much smaller version for her four children. And it’s so colorful.

She named it after ‘Lil Hidden Hills,’ and the beauty mogul included everything her kids needed for good entertainment.

From a Starbucks to a flower shop, an ATM, a fire station, and a two-story cottage. The reality star topped it all off with a Lego castle with two slides and towers for her children and visitors to climb up.

Her four kids with rapper Kanye have all the facilities to have the perfect play dates with friends and cousins.

North West goes viral for dressing up as her father

The eldest child of the former couple went viral after she dressed up as her father, sporting facial hair and a beanie. As she posed next to Kim and lip-synced to Kanye’s 2007 song Can’t Tell Me Nothing.

The short clip accumulated over 57 million views and 8.6 million likes, becoming her most-viewed video on the platform.

A day later, North returned dressed as her father. Her friend was dressed as Kim. To make their outfits exactly like her parents once wore, Northie wore her father’s blue bomber jacket, as her friend dressed up in a hot pink tracksuit.

