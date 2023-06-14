Since Bianca Censori and Kanye West were first romantically linked, she has been non-stop compared to Kim Kardashian. Now, it appears that the comparisons between the two entrepreneurial women go beyond skin deep, as their sartorial tastes align with the ‘tights as pants’ trend. But is it all down to Kanye?

Stepping into a relationship with any high-profile figure is no easy feat, especially when that individual has already been in another celebrity relationship. But becoming the new partner of Kanye West, who was one half of Kimye and part of one of the world’s most famous families, is a whole different kettle of fish.

Yeezy architect and designer Bianca Censori, who reportedly married the rapper back in January, is certainly making her own mark on the fashion world. But there are some who think that her style is just another point of comparison with Ye’s ex, Kim.

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kim Kardashian embraced the ‘tights as pants’ trends

Despite this new fashion choice really taking off as a 2023 trend, Kim K has been rocking the ‘tights as pants’ look for over five years.

In September 2017, Kim, then Kim Kardashian West, attended the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in New York City wearing a black leather blazer, black bandeau, clear Yeezy heels, and the most eyebrow-raising item: sheer pantyhose. Wearing them as leggings, Kim made it obvious that wearing such hosiery as a standalone item was set to become a new fashion trend.

Sure enough, five months later, Kim was seen wearing tights instead of trousers once again. Embracing “logomania,” Kim donned a pair of Fendi-printed tights to pose for an Instagram snap. Accompanying these bottoms was a similar pattern top and fur coat.

Bianca Censori joined Kim with her sheer tights

On Tuesday, June 13, Bianca and Ye stopped by a KFC restaurant in Los Angeles for a quick bite to eat. While some were surprised by the celebrity pair’s relatively low-key trip to the fast food chain, others were distracted by Bianca’s choice of clothing.

Pictures published by Page Six showed the couple leaving KFC after about 30 minutes when Bianca was then spotted in her sheer ensemble.

“2023 hella weird, what’s going on in this world,” one Twitter user commented upon seeing the pap shots of Bianca and Ye.

While wearing only tights in public is baffling some netizens, others are fully aware of this new style. Known as the ‘no pants’ trend, the past few months have seen the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner embrace this look. It was also seen on the runways, notably for Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection. Expect Bianca’s sheer ensemble to become a staple street style by the end of the year.

Ye ‘had Kim dressing similarly’ to Bianca years ago

Over the past few weeks, Bianca and Kanye have been proving they aren’t afraid when it comes to the more experimental side of dressing. But what fans have been quick to jump on is the similarity between Bianca’s recent looks and those of Kim K.

Anyone who has watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians or seen old interviews with Kim will know that her fashion majorly shifted during her relationship with Ye. The rapper gave Kim a wardrobe makeover in 2012 and even started styling her.

At the time Kim started dressing in sheer tights for pants, she was still married to Ye. They only announced intentions to formally separate from the start of 2021.