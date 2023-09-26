Kim Kardashian debuts a new look in September 2023 that has fans divided. The mom of four sports super short hair as she poses smoking cigarettes in CR Fashion Book’s 10th-anniversary edition. French fashion designer and former editor-in-chief of Vogue France Carine Roitfeld had Kim totally transformed in the print magazine’s latest release.

Both Kris Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian, pose in the CR Fashion Book in 2023. While fans are used to seeing Hulu star Kris with short hair, snaps of Kim sporting a buzz cut is a totally new concept. Many of the Kardashians cast member’s followers flooded her comments section on Instagram after she uploaded the striking shots.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian stuns with short hair

Kim Kardashian has graced the cover of many magazines in her time.

But, never before has she been seen looking so different than in her latest CR Fashion Book cover.

The reality TV star stares into the camera face-on wearing glasses, a dirty tank top, thin eyebrows, and short, spikey hair.

Her mom, Kris, also appears in the magazine with her own trademark pixie cut hair-do.

Kim’s CR Fashion Book cover has fans divided

While some of former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kim’s, followers were absolutely blown away by her CR Fashion Book cover, others weren’t impressed by the 42-year-old’s new look.

Kim’s edgy collection of images had fans commenting that she was “iconic,” and “incredible.” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield commented that Kim has “range,” while others said that she “ate.”

More fans likened Kim’s short hair photos to the 1999 movie, Girl, Interrupted.

However, some said the look “isn’t her,” adding that they think the photos are “weird,” and weren’t pleased about the fact that Kim appears to be smoking in some shots.

‘It’s giving Bianca Censori’

Kim raked in all kinds of comments on her photoshoot snaps in September 2023. However, there is one person that fans keep comparing her to – her ex’s new ‘wife’.

After Kim and Kanye West split, he went on to spiritually marry Bianca Censori in January 2023.

Bianca is renowned for her pixie-cut hair and figure-hugging fashion looks. Now, it seems that Kim’s followers are seeing similarities between the two as she dons a totally new hair-do.

One person commented on the post: “Looking like someone’s wife but not saying who’s wife.”

Another said: “It’s giving girl interrupted with Bianca Censori.”

More wrote: “Kim dressed as Bianca.”