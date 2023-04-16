Kim Kardashian has taken to her Instagram to share another bikini pic while promoting her swimwear line, however, it’s her legs taking center stage rather than anything else as some fans think she’s ‘shrinking’ in height.

The Kardashians star is known for being quite small, as she stands at around 5ft 2in (1.57 m). Her smaller height was accentuated when she was married to ex-husband Kris Humphries, as he stands at a massive 6ft 9in (2.06 m), over a foot and a half taller than the mom of 4.

However, fans on her latest Instagram think she’s ‘shrinking’ so we take a look at Kim Kardashian‘s latest post, and why they’ve come to that conclusion.

Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian posts SKIMS bikini picture

It may be rainy in LA, but that didn’t stop the SKIMS owner from promoting one of her beige bikinis. Taking to her Instagram caption, Kim wrote: “I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA.”

The star opted for a classic mirror selfie pose, in her humongous neutral bathroom, with a marble bath showing in the background.

It marks the first post in LA since Kim’s trip to Tokyo with her children.

Fans can’t help but notice Kim Kardashian’s legs

Maybe it’s because fans are too used to a Kardashian selfie now, but from the comments it seems like it was the size of Kim’s legs that took center stage, rather than the size of anything else, as fans couldn’t get over how ‘short’ they looked.

Some even went as far as to say Kim Kardashian was ‘shrinking.’

“Shortest legs ever,” wrote one fan.

“Are you shrinking?” questioned another.

One responded: “I said the SAME thing. But she still looks great.”

However, of course, others took to the comments to tell the star how good she looked.

“Definition of perfect structure,” one admired.

Why are people hatin’ so much?” stated another.

“STUNNN,” wrote another, alongside a fire emoji.

Other fans couldn’t work out what had happened to her middle finger, but eagle-eyed fans noticed she had a black pop socket, creating the illusion.

The mom of 4 has been spending quality time with her children

Although this definitely isn’t the first (or last) bikini picture we’ll see on the mogul’s Instagram, lately she’s been posting quality time with her children.

The family had just about hopped off a plane from Tokyo and Kim and North West are already back out at a Katy Perry concert, as the nine-year-old took it one step further and joined the star on stage.

As for the rest of Kim’s family, they appear to be living it up in the Coachella dessert, so we’ll have to see if the SKIMS owner makes an appearance herself, or if she’s all partied out.