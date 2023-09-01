Kim Kardashian’s Japan leopard print coat on Instagram has sent fans into roars of shock. She donned a trench piece during her trip to Japan with her daughter North West. The outfit has fans convinced that her ex and baby daddy, Kanye West, would be given a heart attack if he saw the leopard print.

She’s dressed in kimonos, got involved with the Japanese culture, and even posed with Geisha artists during an educational trip to Japan. Kim Kardashian‘s outfits – specifically a leopard print coat – are loved by fans. However, they reckon Kanye West, who used to style Kim, would go nuts over the look.

Kim Kardashian’s leopard print coat

Kim wore a floor-length leopard print coat that highlighted her slim waist during snaps of her Japan trip. She shared the snaps on Thursday, September 1, pairing the coat with sunglasses and a tote black bag.

The Kardashians star has just returned back to Los Angeles following their trip to Tokyo. Now, she’s receiving a whirlwind of impressed comments in response to her leopard print coat.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram saw her pose in a hotel hallway rocking the coat, with hands in the pockets. She had her hair in a tight ponytail for the striking outfit while North wore a pink kimono.

‘That would give Kanye cardiac arrest’

When photos of Kim Kardashian in Japan wearing a leopard print coat hit social media, most fans absolutely loved the outfit. However, some couldn’t help but think of Kanye’s potential reaction.

One fan simply wrote on Twitter: “This outfit would have caused #KanyeWest to go into cardiac arrest if they would have still been together.”

Another penned: “Top trench coat Kimmy >>>>.” A fellow fan commented: “That coat is sleek. Ooo.”

“This coat Kim?! Chic AF,” said a fan. So, although some don’t reckon Kanye would approve of the leopard print, her fans are absolutely loving her outfit choice!

Her trip to Japan with North

Kim Kardashian’s trip to Japan with North West has definitely been eventful. They’ve worn kimonos, and chopsticks in their hair, and many took the opportunity to remind Kardashian of a past controversy.

“This is when you can use ‘Kimono,’” a social media user suggested in reference to Kardashian’s previous plans to name her popular shapewear label Kimono. Kim also played a Japanese instrument while there!

The instrument was heard when she played a game with her pal Ashley Yano – who was on the trip with her daughter Everleigh. They also enjoyed visiting Universal Studios Japan during their vacation.

Kim Kardashian’ took to Instagram on August 29 to feature snaps taken by North. In the photos, Kardashian sported the traditional Asian garment, which featured metallic silk detailing.

