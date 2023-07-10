Kim Kardashian, the media personality, businesswoman, and lawyer-in-training has been on our screens for years, since the debut of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007. We’ve seen her ups and downs and everything in between from the births of her children to her split from ex-husband Kanye West. Let’s take a look at Kim Kardashian’s net worth, Met Gala looks, family, and romance with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of controversies too over the decades, such as the drama surrounding her 2022 Met Gala look. The incredible outfit, which consisted of a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe, and her comments on the weight she lost to fit into the garment sparked backlash. We dive into the life of Kim, from her success to her relationships.

Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Who is Kim Kardashian and what is her net worth?

Name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Born: October 21 1980

Children: Four (North West, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm)

Net worth: Estimated $1.4 billion (according to Celebrity Net Worth)

In April 2021, Forbes reported Kim was now officially a billionaire and had a net worth of $1 billion, up from $780 million in October 2020.

They explained that this was due to her two businesses, KKW and Skims, as well as money from reality television, endorsement deals, and smaller investments.

She has been ranked as the most successful sister of the Kardashian siblings, with Kylie Jenner at number two thanks to her lip kits and makeup brands. Momager Kris Jenner works with all of her children’s companies and takes a share.

Her thriving brands has allowed the reality star to expand her companies and her own lifestyle. Kim Kardashian’s new malibu home – a $70m mansion on the beach – was shown on a recent episode of the family show.

Boasting seaside views a stone-throw away from the coast, large reception rooms and in an exclusive spot, it shows she’s worked hard for her many millions.

Kim Kardashian breaks down over Kanye West drama

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke with Khloé about Kanye West’s public meltdown and allegations over antisemitic controversy. Kim broke down and said that she was “not OK.”

“It sucks, you know?” she told her sister. “When someone doesn’t see how different they are.”

She explained that it feels “really confusing” because Kanye is “so different” from she person she married.

In a confessional, Khloé also addressed Kanye’s antisemitic accusations and said that “none” of the family share those views.

She continued on to say: “We think it’s gravely irresponsible. We’re all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up.”

Kim Kardashian’s most iconic Met Gala looks

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala looks are always highly-anticipated each year. Her first Met Gala was in 2013, to which she wore a floral Givenchy dress whilst pregnant with her first child, North.

Her 2016 look was the iconic silver Balmain dress, and in 2018 for the “Heavenly Bodies” theme, she wore a fitted gold dress with crosses on the front.

In 2019, Kim wore the Mugler “wet dress” dress that was supposed to make her look like a “California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping”.

The dress was latex and corseted and was adorned with beaded crystals that hung off her like drops of water. It was one of the several times the star has ‘broken the internet’ with her gorgeous outfits.

For Kim’s 2021 look, she showed up on the red carpet in an all-black silhouette that even covered her hair and face. Fashionably late, many people were not sure the mom-of-four would show up as she was running behind. Although it was the first Met Gala since her breakup from Kanye, she proved she had her own style and didn’t need the Golddigger rapper to dress her anymore.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Backlash over Marilyn Monroe dress

In 2022, Kim came under fire though for wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s famous dresses to the Met Gala.

She explained in an episode of The Kardashians she originally was not permitted to wear the genuine dress, until her mom Kris Jenner stepped in and convinced Ripley’s to let her try it on.

To wear the dress on the red carpet, Kim lost 16 pounds in just three short weeks which sparked backlash online. She also dyed her hair blonde (in the hours leading up to the Red Carpet) and changed into a replica dress for the rest of the evening after walking the carpet.

She had a full team and followed strict protocols at all times to ensure the short few minutes she was on the Met Gala Red Carpet in the real Marilyn Monroe dress was worth it. Not only that, but behind the scenes of the reality show, it was revealed a Ripley’s representative also visited her during the day to ensure everything went smoothly.

The dress was designed by Jean Louis and was bought by Ripley’s from Julien’s Auction in November 2016 for $4.81 million.

Following the Met Gala, images of the dress with pulled seams and missing beading went viral following claims Kim had caused damage to the dress. However, Ripley’s later said that there was already damage to the dress before it was worn by Kim, and the reality star herself also vehemently denied the claims she caused any damage to the iconic gown.

In fact, a report on the dress’s condition in 2017 states that a “number of seams are pulled and worn”, which is not surprising “given how delicate the material is”.

What Kim Kardashian said about the fast weight loss

Kim Kardashian addressed the weight loss on an episode of the Today Show, where she explained that she looked at it “like a role”. This alternative approach to shedding pounds and not looking at it like a normal diet aided her in the run-up to the worldwide event.

“I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me,” she said at the time.

She went on to explain the process taught her a lot about her lifestyle and health and she continued to eat “really healthy” afterwards.

Kim Kardashian explained her weight loss was down to cutting out sugar, fried food, and a lot of junk food she was eating that she didn’t even realise. The reality star “completely changed” her lifestyle.

The SKIMS founder is not shy to put in the work either. She often works out and posts updated routines of her fitness journey on social media. With a kitted-out home gym, the reality star has a personal trainer that helps to push her in all areas of her fitness goals. Therefore, Kim Kardashian’s weight loss wasn’t just down to cutting down on takeout.

Although, she did receive negative responses from fans and internet users alike regardless.

Kim Kardashian’s fast weight loss, of shedding 16 pounds in just three weeks was dubbed unhealthy. Many experts feared it wasn’t safe and urged fans to not to try and do the same thing. Similar to method actors and movie stars who have to lose or gain a significant amount of weight for roles (think Christian Bale for The Machinist), celebrities do remind fans to not follow in their footsteps as it’s not a permanent lifestyle.

Photo by Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s split from SNL comedian Pete Davidson

Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson was not one anyone expected, and the couple were together for nine months. The pair met through work when Kim was asked to host an episode of Saturday Night Live. However, in one skit centred around Disney’s Aladdin and Jasmine on a Magic Carpet, the pair shared a kiss for the scene which must have sparked a real romance.

Rumors of their relationship soon soured but it was confirmed later on with photos of the pair hanging out making their way into tabloids. Kim later confirmed it with sweet images of the couple laughing on the carpet of the duo on Instagram in March.

Sadly, months later in August 2022, news they had split broke as a source told E! News that while the two of them have “a lot of love and respect for each other” the demands of their schedules made it “really difficult” to maintain a relationship.

In season three of The Kardashians, Kim finally opened up about the break-up and told Scott Disick and her sister Khloé that she and Pete communicated “really well” about the split.

She said: “Breakups are just like, not my thing. It’s obviously sad… [Nine months] is a long time.”

Kim also spoke about balancing relationships with being a reality TV star. She explained that she had a conversation with Pete about it “right away”. At first, he did not appear on the show, but then Kim “opened up”, had him on the show, and “talked about every last thing”.

She stated that Pete was on the show at the level he was “comfortable” with. Fans would have felt he didn’t appear much on the Hulu series, with only a notable appearance during the Met Gala event before and after the fashion-filled night with not much involvement other than that.

Kim K on that Balenciaga campaign

Last year, Balenciaga came under fire for a photo campaign – which featured a child model holding a teddy bear in a harness, amid other materials scattered around in the background.

Following the intense fan backlash, the campaign was pulled and the brand issued an apology.

Balenciaga addressed the backlash and said that they “strongly condemned” child abuse and never intended to include it in their “narrative”.

Kim Kardashian, who has worked extensively with Balenciaga, was called upon by fans to address the situation. They grew tiresome and frustrated as the weeks passed without the star making a noise.

She eventually released a statement on her Instagram which read: “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

She continued on to say she was shaken by the “disturbing images” as a mother of four and stated that “the safety of children must be held with the highest regard”.

Kim Kardashian also said she appreciated Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and their apology, and in speaking with them she believed they understood the “seriousness” of the issue and will take “the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”