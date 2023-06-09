Scott Foster and Kim K are the latest rumored couple in the guessing game that is the Kardashian’s dating life. It went from Lonnie Walker to now an NBA referee in his fifties, but none of the rumors have been confirmed.

The man in question is allegedly Scott Foster, one of the more senior officials in the NBA who is now 56 years old. He began refereeing for the NBA in the 1994–95 season and wears number 48.

Kim Kardashian split from Pete Davidson in August 2022 after months of dating, including attending the Met Gala red carpet together. Since then, she has revealed she’s texting a mystery man with the code name, Fred.

Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Scott Foster linked to Kim K

Scott Foster, a referee for the NBA, is the latest to be romantically linked to Kim Kardashian. According to a Reddit user, the two are “dating casually” which is why she has attended Lakers games recently, but this has not been confirmed.

When the speculation was made in May, fans began to discuss them, with most totally disregarding the rumors. One Kardashian fan replied: “Hahahaha I absolutely do not believe this but it made me laugh.”

Another penned: “Even though I know it’s not true, it absolutely made me scream with joy just imagining 😂.”

“They are just keeping it casual, he loves that she is a hands-on mom and also a BOSS,” speculated a commenter.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kim and Scott’s representatives.

Get to know NBA referee

Scott Foster is an NBA referee who has been nicknamed The Extender for his perceived habit of purposely making bad calls in order to extend playoff series. He has always worked in the basketball industry, even before the NBA.

He worked as a referee for two years in the Continental Basketball Association and in college basketball, and for six years in high school basketball. As of the 2021–22 NBA season, he had officiated 1,617 regular-season games!

Scott had also officiated 226 playoff games in 28 seasons. He would most like to visit Italy and has a hidden talent in bodysurfing, while his favorite meal is Maryland Blue Crabs and corn on the cob. Meal for two, Kim?

Kim Kardashian dating rumors go wild

Since Kim announced she was ready to start mingling again, she’s been texting someone with the code name Fred. However, it was when the busy entrepreneur and mom began attending Lakers games that eyebrows were raised.

In the last few months, Kim has been romantically linked to Tom Brady – which was denied by her rep – as well as Lonnie Walker when she attended two NBA games in a week, and now, Scott Foster.

Jerry The Kid of Barstool Sports said: “I think Kim K’s dating Lonnie Walker. You’ll see her courtside at the game. There are rumors going around. Lonnie Walker does have a girlfriend, but [Co-host: “You’d leave your girlfriend for Kim K].”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY