Kim Kardashian once said she can “smell” when someone has cavities and people are still talking about it more than a decade later.

The Kardashian is a woman of many talents. From creating her bestselling fashion brand SKIMS to studying to be a lawyer and being an incredible mom of four, she can do it all.

Plus, we can add secret dentist to her list of accolades – apparently…

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian can ‘smell cavities’

Kim Kardashian tweeted about her bizarre teeth talent on August 13 2009 and no one has ever forgotten about it.

“I have a really odd talent,” she wrote. “I can smell when someone has cavities! I have never been wrong yet! They don’t even have 2 be super close to me.”

At the time, only three seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians had aired and Kim’s social media posts were a lot more rogue.

She spoke about it again in a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, saying: “I can smell when someone has a cavity. It’s a very specific smell – not a bad-breath smell – something that is really strong.”

Fans are still talking about it 14 years on

The 42-year-old’s odd talent is still going viral more than a decade later.

One person recently joked on Twitter: “I need Kim kardashian to tell me if I have a cavity or not.”

“This is a very Kim Kardashian x cavities kind of slay,” another said in response to a tweet about someone being able to smell pregnancies.

A third person added: “You know sometimes I want to meet Kim Kardashian just for her to smell if i have any cavities.”

“Kim Kardashian once said she can smell cavities in other people’s mouths. I’m sure this information helps you,” someone else said.

She smelt a cavity in Lamar Odom’s mouth

In a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim put her talent to good use when she claimed to smell a cavity in Lamar Odom’s mouth.

The former professional basketball player was married to her sister Khloe at the time and played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

She hugged the sportsman and then rushed to Khloe and said “I think Lamar has a cavity” – to which she replied: “Duh, he has like 20.”

“No I could smell it…my sixth sense is coming. I almost throw up in my mouth every time I hug him,” she continued. “I can smell if someone has a cavity. And everyone knows Lamar loves candy.”

However, there was one problem. Lamar was afraid of the dentist – but Kim told Khloe she had to “force him” to go. Did he ever get that cavity checked out? We’ll never know…