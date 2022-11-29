Kim Kardashian is certainly not who we expected to pop up in the new episode of Million Dollar Wheels. However, the reality star’s PA reached out to the show nearly 100 times in desire of a custom minivan.

Kim Kardashian has been “a car girl,” for her “whole life” but the latest addition to her collection is a pretty exclusive vehicle.

In a clip from the season finale of the show, Kim Kardashian finally gets to see her $400,000 custom Maybach minivan and it is jaw-dropping.

Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s PA called Million Dollar Wheels ’79 times’

In a recent TNT episode, viewers get an insight into the first time Kim sees her custom Maybach van by the Million Dollar Wheels team. Kardashian is unable to contain her excitement and as the car is presented she screams: ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! This is amazing! Can I get in?’

In a confessional Million Dollar Wheels host RD Whittington revealed the vehicle was a “fully customized van.” He then told Kardashian that a lot of hard work has gone into the vehicle: “This is literally the first one in the U.S. in this setup, and it’s coming to you. So we’ve been super excited, working around the clock to make this happen.”

Whittington told Kardashian: “I know you’re extremely patient. Your assistant called me 79 times.” Kim quickly apologized: “I know, I know, I’m sorry!” He continued: ‘She was like, ‘If we don’t get this van.”

Kim was clearly desperate to get her hands on the custom van, and after seeing the interior – it’s clear why.

Kim rocks up to school in $400,000 custom Maybach minivan

Kardashian then receives a tour of the car and its array of features which are accessible at the touch of a panel. Some of these add-ons include different mood lighting options, a TV, and a partition between the passengers and the driver which can frost over.

Whittington told the mom of four: “We literally thought of everything in this to make it completely custom just for you, I think the kids are going to go crazy.”

Kardashian revealed that she couldn’t wait to rock up to her kid’s school in the car. Referring to her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. Kim exclaimed: “So I’m going to school in this tomorrow, we were joking that we needed a bus. Who needs a bus?”

Kim Kardashian’s fleet of cars

Kim has a lavish car collection which includes multiple Maybach SUVs, a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls Royce, and a Lamborghini Urus SUV, as per The Sun.

Kardashian told Whittington: “I had the four Maybach trucks, and I need a fleet, so I was like, if I’m not going to get this then I might sell them all and move into Rolls [Royces] or something.”

Talking about her cars, Kardashian says she wants to make her collection wrapped grey, to which Whittington replied: “I just brought her a black van that is completely custom and ready to go, and now she wants to change the color and paint it grey. Is this a problem? Absolutely not.”

Kim gets what Kim wants!

Million Dollar Wheels is streaming now on discovery+.

