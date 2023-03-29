Kim Kardashian has been pictured shooting on a Malibu beach in a pink bikini, but some fans had to couple take as the SKIMS owner looks ‘unrecognizable’, as they debate whether the pictures are unedited or not.

The star was surrounded by photographers as she flaunted her body, which appeared to be for her SKIMS swimsuit line. Although the neon pink bikini she was showcasing in this particular shoot has not yet been released, Kim Kardashian has recently released some neon green pieces, as well as some stunning metallic co-ords.

We take a look at the paparazzi shots, and why some fans had to double-take when they first saw the pics of The Kardashians star.

Kim Kardashian poses in pink bikini as fans struggle to recognize her

Kim is no stranger to posting bikini pictures on her Instagram, the latest being with sister Khloe Kardashian on their trip to Cabo. However, it seems like some fans didn’t recognize her in the ‘unedited’ pap pictures.

One fan tweeted: “Is that @KimKardashian? It does not look like her face!”

“What has she done to herself? That doesn’t even look like her!” exclaimed another.

Another penned: “Looks like Kylie now.”

One Reddit user also agreed that Kim looked like her younger sister. “Her face in pic 4… she looks like Kylie / so different.”

Kim and Kylie Jenner have been seen getting close recently as they attended a SZA concert together just last week, and posted a number of TikToks for fans to enjoy.

The SKIMS owner bares all

In the shoot, the mom of four left nothing to the imagination, showing off her body as she posed in a neon pink thong bikini. Although some were commenting on how it was great to see her ‘natural’, it sparked a debate on whether they thought the pictures of Kim Kardashian were unedited or not.

Taking to a Reddit thread, one fan wrote: “Maybe I’m naive but these photos look like real unstaged paps pics.”

“They don’t look edited and the camera quality isn’t that good so I think ur right.” agreed another.

However, some weren’t so sure. “They’re 100% intentionally made to look accidental- that’s not what her stomach looks like or her a** let’s be real.”

Kim recently revealed her workout routine

Whether the photos were edited or not, Kim revealed her workout routine to her followers via Instagram, to show how she works on her body.

In the caption of the stories, she revealed that she lifts weights for two hours daily and do five or six days a week as her goal was to gain muscle and become stronger.

The Kardashians are known for being into their workouts, especially sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian who have ‘intense’ workouts.

The star has recently started working with a new personal trainer, Senada Greca, and said she can ‘see the difference.’