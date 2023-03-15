Kim Kardashian may have broken the internet once again with her latest Instagram bikini pic, but it seems like her lips are taking the spotlight rather than her body.

If anyone is known for their lips it’s the Kardashians. Kim’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner has created an empire with her lip kits, and it seems like, at one point, everyone wanted those ‘Kardashian lips.’ However, judging from Kim Kardashian‘s latest pic, it looks like that may not be the case anymore.

We take a closer look into the pose that seems to have the Kardashians in a chokehold at the moment, and what fans are saying on the matter.

Kim Kardashian poses in a bikini but fans can’t look past the ‘duck lips’

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram to post a bikini pic for her 348 million followers to admire, but it seems like their attention was diverted upwards, as they focused on her lips.

This is the second of Kim’s ‘duck lip’ posts within the past few days, but it seems like fans aren’t keen to hop on the new trend anytime soon.

One said: “Duck lip poses are sooooo 2012.”

“In every single photo now she does the trout pout. Why”, questioned another.

“Are you able to smile normally? The duck pout is sooooooooooooo lame.”

Khloe has also hopped on the ‘duck lips’ trend

Kim isn’t the only sister hopping on the ‘duck lips’ trend. Khloe Kardashian also mimicked the pose in her latest Instagram pic.

However, it seems like Khloe’s followers have bigger fish to fry with her than her poses. Instead, fans took the opportunity to express their disbelief in her wishing ex-Tristan Thompson happy birthday publically after everything he’s done to her.

One wrote: “Please stop posting TRASHTON your just embarrassing yourself.”

“Delete the Tristan post girl,” commented another.

One follower begged: “Please don’t get back together with Tristan, get on with your life for God’s sake, Khloé. PLEASEEEE.”

Khloe and Kim Kardashian wish Tristan a Happy Birthday on Instagram

The ‘duck lips’ aren’t the only bizarre thing the sisters have been doing now. Both sisters received backlash from fans after publically wishing Tristan Thompson a happy birthday on March 13.

Khloe took to the main grid to wish her ex a happy birthday but cleverly turned off the comments. However, she did not post photos of the two together and instead posted a slideshow of Tristain with his kids.

Kim opted for a story post, a video of Tristan on a jet, writing “Happy Birthday to the guy that makes the best snack combos ever! Love you @realtristan13”.

Momager Kris Jenner also posted a montage of story posts wishing the basketball player a happy birthday, and after all the scandals, fans just couldn’t get their heads around it.