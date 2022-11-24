Kim Kardashian‘s “pee anxiety” could strike at any time so she always has to be prepared – as when you’ve gotta go, you gotta go!

In the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up about her “pee anxiety,” which consists of frequently needing to go to the toilet while traveling or heading to big events.

It is not often that the 42-year-old gives fans an insight into her bathroom antics, but here’s a rare glimpse at Kim K’s bizarre toilet routine.

Kim Kardashian’s secret tip for constant ‘pee anxiety’

During the finale episode, Kim documented the days running up to her catwalk at the Balenciaga Couture Show in Paris. However, Kim is slightly nervous and hits up supermodel sister Kendall who is sleeping, for some fashion advice. Kendall reassures her that she will be fine and just needs to keep a straight face.

Ahead of walking the fashion show Kim’s pre-runway nerves start to build up and present themselves as a need to use the bathroom. Kim then comes back from the toilet saying she just peed, “three times” and she hopes her “pee anxiety” doesn’t get the best of her.

Kim admits that she has found a secret tip that helps her when she gets a bout of ‘pee anxiety’ adding: “I travel with a cup in the backseat of the car with a Ziplock of wet wipes.”

However, not everyone appreciates the secret tip as Kim added: “My mom almost threw up when she drove me to Palm Springs. I bring like a Thermos and she’s like, ‘I am going to gag.’”

That’s how Kim Kardashian is always prepared for a bathroom emergency, and another tip is that she turns the nerves into positive energy as she added: “I guess that nervous energy is kinda good.”

Kendall Jenner might also have ‘bathroom anxiety’

It appears ‘pee anxiety’ may be genetic and Kendall Jenner could have a case of it too. In the November 17 episode of The Kardashians Kendall was feeling anxious on the way to the Met Gala 2022, as she stated: “I am legit going to cry — but it is fine,” “The weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks is they just come sometimes for me and there’s no rhyme or reason. I didn’t invite it. It just happens.”

Kendall told her glam team on the way to that she needed to find a desperate bathroom solution: “Do you actually have an ice bucket? That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I am so sorry,”

The KUWTK alum continued: “It is going to happen, but someone needs to throw on music because I can’t let you all listen to me pee.”

She continued: “I am getting pee all over my underwear but who cares. There’s pee on my feet. There’s a fun story that there is pee on my foot.”

