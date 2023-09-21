Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West has shown his middle finger while flipping off at a camera filming him and his friends. If North West’s stop sign wasn’t enough, Saint is now following in her footsteps and clearly isn’t happy with being filmed. His mom wasn’t too happy with her son’s outlandish behavior…

Seven-year-old Saint West was walking into an Islands burger joint in Los Angeles on Friday after his basketball game, accompanied by a couple of pals. His mom Kim Kardashian, who spent years being photographed, held her hand up to her son’s face after he showed paps his middle finger. And it wasn’t just once that Saint threw up the offensive sign, but twice.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Saint West shows middle finger

Saint West was seen flipping off at a camera for filming him and his friends in a TMZ video. His cousin, Reign, also appears to be flipping off the paparazzi, according to fans, and had his middle finger up.

After Saint threw up the gesture, Kim looked around at the cameras and covered his mouth with her hand. She appeared to be telling him to stop, especially after he showed a second middle finger.

His friends giggled in response. A bunch of bodyguards surrounded The Kardashians star and her son while flashes went off. Kim’s daughter, North West, once showed a STOP sign to paparazzi.

Kim Kardashian tells off Saint West

Kim looked shocked at North’s gesture to cameras, but fans are convinced she called the paparazzi herself. She also looked back at her bodyguard before covering Saint’s mouth.

At the time, she wore a black corset top and blue denim jeans, paired with black sunglasses and a black bag. Kim also caught her seven-year-old’s middle finger going up a second time and told him off.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kardashian fans react to Saint’s flip-off

When Saint put his middle finger up, fans blamed Kim. One fan wrote on Reddit: “Shouldn’t she–oh idk–chastise the paparazzi, not her son who is clearly just expressing his discomfort with them?”

Another penned: “Let him! She’s not doing much to protect him from exposure to them!” A fellow fan reacted: “I don’t know if anyone watched the video but she just said ‘stop’ like nothing else haha.”

“Like that’s 100% learned behavior that he learned obviously somewhere. Best wishes to the West children bc they’re gonna need it”, said a Reddit user.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS NEW SEASON ON HULU AND DISNEY+ FROM SEPTEMBER 28