Kim Kardashian has an incredibly strict set of rules for everyone who enters her all-white mega mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

Kardashian used to share the home with ex-husband Kanye West, the pair worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interior of the home. Following their divorce, Kim paid Kanye to have sole ownership of the mansion, where she continues to live with their children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Let’s take a look at some of the strict rules Kim and her kids to adhere to whilst inside their $60 million home…

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

No cell phones at the table

Phones are banned from the dinner table and the kids have to leave their phones and tablets on the table when going to bed.

During an interview at Beauty Con in 2018, Kardashian revealed she was aware of the importance of a healthy balance. In fact, she works with a child psychologist to help her maintain a good relationship with her family members, according to Insider.

Kim said at the conference: “I think, especially for kids in their minds — and they’re so fragile and young — that there have to be rules of maybe not sleeping with the phone right next to you.”

One of the reasons she may do this is because when she was a child her parents also enforced phone rules. Although, Kim notes that there have been a lot of technological advancements since then, as at the time it was with a landline instead of a cell phone.

Kim explained that she communicates with a child psychologist that runs the Child Mind Institute in New York. She explained that he often talks about social media but has also helped her parenting skills.

She revealed the tips to the panel at Beauty Con 2018, explaining: “If you get a phone call … and you guys are all eating dinner together, never get up and leave and take the call or take it at the table because [if you do] you’re showing your kids that this phone call is more important than them.”

One ‘Wild room’ in white mansion

Kim’s decor is worth an extortionate amount of money so it’s no surprise that her kids aren’t allowed to climb on the furniture. Kardashian has restricted where her kids can play in her home so they don’t ruin her perfectly decorated white interior.

In 2021, Kim took to Instagram to share a photo of her all-white living room, which has a fluffy cream carpet, three white chairs, a white painting, a white fireplace, and white walls.

The minimalistic makeover is not what you may have imagined a mom of four’s living room to look like. However, Kim, gushed that it was her “fave room in my house.” The number 1 rule though? No kids allowed.

In a blog post on her website, Kim shared: “Our home decor taste tends to be minimal and modern but the kids’ playroom is the one room in the house where I let them run wild. That’s where all the markers, paints, and colors are … By the time they’re done there, they have no desire to take a pen to our white furniture, lol! (sic)”

Kanye breaks Kim’s house rule

At first, Kim banned any pictures of her home, even the Keeping Up With The Kardashians filming crew wasn’t allowed to show the inside of her home.

However, Kanye broke that rule, when he got over-excited at the renovation work being completed. The rapper shared three photos of the property online.

Kim took to Twitter to respond to Kanye’s antics: “Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media!” she tweeted. “Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?”

No private moments on social media

In 2014, Kardashian revealed that she refrains from sharing any private moments on social media. Kim said her desire for privacy came when she had her children.

She revealed this whilst serving as a keynote speaker at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention. Kim stated: “As you get older and you have kids, and you realize you do want to value some privacy, I figured out a really good balance of sharing what I want to share.”

Kim is also mindful of privacy for safety reasons. At the conference, Kardashian shared that she has learned about the physical danger of oversharing, as a celebrity “firsthand.” The reality star is likely referencing the Paris robbery incident in 2016.

