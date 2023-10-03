Kim Kardashian causes division with her latest Instagram post as she poses in a tiny Gucci bikini top. The mom of four took to the ‘gram following her sister’s recent collaboration with the brand. Many of Kim’s fans left compliments in the comments section but others think she’s “proving Kourtney right.”

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, as well as their younger sister, Kendall Jenner, are all currently starring in The Kardashians season 4 on Hulu. While most of the family members appear to get on, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are often feuding and the two had a mammoth argument during season 4 episode 1. Now, fans are bringing their beef into Kim’s latest IG post.

Photo by: Hulu

Kim Kardashian’s Gucci bikini ‘steals spotlight’

The start of October saw Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny, appear in a Gucci campaign together.

The two can be seen striding through an airport as well as smiling on a luggage cart in the ad.

However, before Kardashians fans can digest Kendall’s new advert, Kim is uploading snaps of herself in head-to-toe Gucci, which has some people upset.

Commenting on Kim’s post, one person wrote: “Now she’s stealing Kendall’s campaign. Kourtney Kardashian shouting ‘you see’.”

Another said: “She can’t let her siblings have any spotlight.”

More commented: “Is she taking Kendal’s and Bad bunnies spot light lol.”

Fans ‘cringe’ at Kim’s Gucci moment

While some fans weren’t impressed that Kim posted her Gucci photos just after Kendall’s ad came out, others simply suggested that the Hulu star’s photo slider was “cringe-worthy.”

One person commented on Kim’s post: “Cringe.”

It appears that the 42-year-old has fans divided as more said that she is “starting to look her age.”

However, others commented that she looks “stunning and sensational,” as well as “hot,” “sexy,” and that they “love” the snaps.

She’s ‘proving Kourtney right’

As Kim shows off her miniature bejeweled bra on the ‘gram, an overriding commentary from fans was that her sister, Kourtney, “is right.”

One fan wrote: “Wait… Kourtney you were right!!!!!”

Another said: “Kourtney Kardashian now I get it.”

More said they’re “Team Kourtney,” and others added: “Proving Kourt right.”

The fans are referring to Kim and Kourtney’s argument which aired on The Kardashians season 4 episode 1.

During the fight, Kourtney called her sister a “witch,” and said that she “hates” her.

She also said that Kim “can’t stand someone else being the centre of attention.”

