Kim Kardashian was a vision in pink at the Caring For Women event in a sparkling Balenciaga dress, but she’s being mistaken for another celeb.

Countless A-list celebrities were dressed to the nines at Tuesday night’s second annual Caring For Women dinner in Manhatten. Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, and others took a break from New York Fashion Week to support the Kering Foundation’s efforts against gender-based violence.

Kim Kardashian‘s stand-out dress was the most talked-about look of the night, and despite the end of the Barbie hype, we’re not mad that she’s continued the theme.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian steps out in a pink Balenciaga dress for charity event

On Wednesday, the Skims founder posted an Instagram carousel of her best snaps of the evening – her makeup and dress combo looked flawless in every light, whether it was under unforgiving hotel lamps or professional paparazzi camera flashes.

She rocked a custom-made Balenciaga transparent knitted crystal floor-length dress in pale pink over the brand’s signature skin tone pantabodysuit.

Kim was one of the several stars dressed by the luxury fashion house; other celebs in the Balenciaga girl gang were Nicole Kidman, Christy Turlington, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The collaboration is the reality star’s most major partnership with the Spanish brand since condemning their “disturbing” campaign scandal involving children and inappropriate adult themes. In November 2022, the mom of four claimed she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand but never confirmed her decision on Twitter.

With her latest pink Balenciaga look, it’s fair to say that they have patched things up and her loyalty remains true.

Kim Kardashian’s skin-tight look is ‘giving Cher’

Fans and celebrities alike left floods of praise for Kim’s shiny frock, including Salma and The Real Housewives Of Atlanta‘s Sheree Whitfield.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

“All eyes on you boo,” commented Sheree, while Hayek added: “You looked stunning.”

Some fans even mistook Kim for singer Cher, who often sported slinky glittery dresses with her long dark tresses in the 1970s and 80s.

“I thought it was Cher for a second,” one wrote.

Another similarly added: “She’s starting to look like Cher in a lot of her pics.”

It may be because Cher has Armenian heritage from her father’s side, like Kim.

Others, however, weren’t pleased that she opted for Balenciaga:

“Why are you both wearing Demna again?” a fan asked, referring to the label’s creative director.

“But the brand…” a second mentioned.