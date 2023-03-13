Kim Kardashian’s unedited Met Gala photos have fans praising her skin with many saying that it looks “so good” on a Reddit thread.

Kimmy K is leaving fans with their jaws on the floor with each upload she makes to Instagram these days. If not her Met Gala snaps, her candid selfies are enough t have people queuing up for KKW Beauty skincare.

Many of her followers were shocked to see Kim’s unfiltered look at the dentist in 2023 as she shared another selfie via Instagram.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian’s unedited Met Gala snaps

In May 2022, Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala with her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

She sported an iconic look wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress from the 1960s.

Kim wrote on Instagram last May that Marilyn wore the skintight gown in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to President John F Kennedy.

The Kardashians star posted photos of her look to Instagram. But the unedited versions of her Met Gala snaps were what really caught her fans’ attention.

In a Reddit thread created in 2022, many fans praised Kim’s skin and added that they think she “looks great.”

Kim’s ‘real face’ revealed

Given that Kim is often looking airbrushed to perfection in her posts and in the media, her followers are often eager to find out what her “real face” looks like.

With almost 350 million Instagram followers, her fans were gobsmacked to see her fresh-faced in a selfie at the dentist in 2023.

The 42-year-old is often seen promoting her brand SKKN online and on the odd occasion has gone make-up free.

Kim’s beauty brand came to life after she was diagnosed with psoriasis.

Met Gala might not be on the cards for Kim

Although Kim’s 2022 Met Gala outfit was iconic, it’s looking uncertain as to whether she and her family are invited to the Met this year.

A 2023 report from Page Six states that RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel is suggesting that Anna Wintour isn’t going to invite the Kardashians to the Met Gala this year.

However, the claims about the Met and the Kardashians’ attendance in 2023 are merely rumors at this point. The theme for the upcoming Met is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Page Six adds to its report: “…the claim that the Kardashians are not invited to the 2023 gala is untrue.”