Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram to share an unfiltered no makeup selfie at the dentist and it’s left fans’ jaws on the floor.

It seems like in this case, less is definitely more as Kim Kardashian has fans running to her Instagram comments to praise how good she looks without all the glam and filters.

We take a look at the picture of The Kardashians star that has everyone talking.

Kim Kardashian posts unfiltered selfie

Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram to share an unfiltered no make-up selfie at the dentist with her 347 million followers.

The second oldest Kardashian sister is known for wearing full glam in her pictures and the show, and it seems like she wanted to show she looks just as good without it.

Fans were rushing to the comments to compliment Kim, but others couldn’t help but notice the choice of footwear of one of the dentists in the back, Kanye West’s Yeezys.

“You know the dental assistant in the back wore Yeezys just because she knew you were coming in lmao”, joked artist Boy Chad.

Fans are loving Kim Kardashian’s no-makeup look

Fans have taken to Instagram to praise Kim for her unfiltered look. It comes after Leonie Hanne posted a picture of herself and the 42-year-old in an ‘unedited’ picture.

“Nice to see Kim’s skin without makeup or a filter,” said one.

One fan commented: “Yes an unfiltered selfie!!!”

“When you can make even a dentist chair look good”, wrote another.

Another follower spoke back to all the ‘haters’: “See!!! Shut up all those haters she’s unfiltered unedited and still the most beautiful of all time.”

One simply wrote: “Flawless.”

The star can ‘smell cavities’

Kim hasn’t revealed why she took her trip to the dentist, however, it could be because she could smell her own cavity.

Yes, that’s right Kim Kardashian revealed she can smell cavities on Twitter in 2009.

“I have a really odd talent. I can smell when someone has cavities! I have never been wrong yet! They don’t even have to be super close by me”, she wrote.

She then continued: “I can smell by having one conversation with someone! so weird huh!”

Who said the Kardashians have no talent?