Some fans have labeled Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Louis Vuitton show her “worst look of all time” but others have come to the defense and called her a “Minecraft queen”.

The Kardashians star and businesswoman attended Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton show which took place in Paris on Tuesday (June 20) with a star-packed guest list including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Zendaya, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna.

Pharell Williams debuted his first collection for Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 runway show and Kim graced the star-studded affair with an outfit that gave many fans “Minecraft” vibes.

Kim Kardashian attends Louis Vuitton show

Kim Kardashian flew to Paris to attend Pharell Williams’ first-ever Louis Vuitton runway show. The record producer and rapper sported a pixelated black and green outfit and the same pattern was consistent in other looks throughout the night.

The Skims founder sported a two-piece outfit in the same color and pattern, consisting of a pixelated print sports bra, matching leggings in the same print, and a long black fur coat. She finished her look with loose locks, simple makeup, and zero jewelry.

Kim opted for a fur fanny pack as an accessory, which she wore as a front-body piece instead of the trending crossbody bags, and clear heels.

Kim’s “worst look of all time” defended by fans

It’s safe to say that Kim’s LV outfit has split many social media users, with some saying this was her “worst” outfit of all time, while others said she gave them “Minecraft” vibes.

“Kim Kardashian is the worst dresser at LV fashion show,” one Twitter user commented. Another one added: “All of the outfits look a mess – Kim’s outfit might be the worst one cause what the hell is that Minecraft print.”

However, there were a number of fans who praised Kim’s “Minecraft” look, with one commenting: “Kim Kardashian [is] a Minecraft queen.”

Another said: “I can tell Saint and Psalm definitely would have loved Kim’s outfit inspired by Minecraft.”

Someone else chimed in: “Kim K serving Minecraft realness.”

Skims made the Top 100 Influential companies

Kim’s appearance at the Louis Vuitton show comes after her shapewear company Skims was included in the top 100 influential companies in Time Magazine.

The businesswoman graced the cover of Time Magazine for their 2023 Most Influential Business edition with a stunning tight-fitting black dress.

Skims was founded by Kim and British entrepreneur Emma Grede, who is also a co-founder of Good American with Khloe Kardashian.

