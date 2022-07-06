Kim K's Balenciaga 2022 runway walk has fans raising eyebrows













Kim Kardashian suddenly appeared in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 collection, raising some serious eyebrows about her model walk. Her sister Kendall Jenner may be used to the runway strut, but Kim’s stance is totally different.

She’s the icon of fashion, a total entrepreneur in her own SKKN brand, and is now showing how well she can walk the runway. Kim can now tick off being a model for one of the biggest global designer brands on the planet.

So just how are her fans reacting to her sudden runway appearance? From her outfit details to just how she got the new job, Reality Titbit has uncovered another way Kim is proving she’s “not lazy” in the world of business…

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Kim K walks for Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian has officially taken to the Balenciaga Fall 2022 Couture runway among other models. She sported a long black gown and boots with her blonde hair tied back. Two strands of her locks hung down the front.

Her outfit only bared her chest and neck area, with her legs, hands and arms fully covered up. The dark look was similar to her arrival, which only differed in that she wore a silk long turtleneck with black sunglasses and silver earrings.

She was among other celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell and Nicole Kidman to take part in the Balenciaga show in Paris. Plus, Kim had huge support from her mother Kris Jenner and daughter North West!

The Kardashians star raises eyebrows

Kim walking for Balenciaga certainly had mixed reactions on social media. One fan claimed that seeing the reality TV star at the runway show made them appreciate full-time models more, while others labelled her outfit as “sleek”.

One fan in awe of Kim’s overall outfit wrote: “The silhouettes these dresses create are unbelievable! I don’t even know what to say about Kim Kardashian’s look.”

Another said: “Oh wow, surely they [Kim and fellow runway models] missed the rehearsal.”

“Is Balenciaga’s show always like that or is Kim K just not good at this because the video is making uncomfortable,” reacted an unimpressed fan on Twitter.

Some even said the video of Kim walking the runway “made them cry” while others said she “looks stuck” in the dress. However, there were still several onlookers who thought she delivered the outfit perfectly!

Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Inside her work with the designer

Kim Kardashian has starred in multiple of their campaigns, with the brand taking her to the Met Gala. She’s always been a fan of their clothes, and was seen leaving The Mark hotel in New York wearing full Balenciaga post-Met Gala.

Her outfit included a faux fur hooded coat from the pre-fall 2021 collection, black sweatpants, boots with a knife heel, and oversized sunglasses from haute couture 2021. And this year is no different.

The reality TV star was also seen covering herself up in various Balenciaga bodysuits for months last year. Moving into 2022, she is part of their multi-tiered campaign, including spandex, rubber, and Pantaleggings.

