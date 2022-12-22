Over the decades, Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of iconic friendships from Paris Hilton to Chrissy Teigan. However, within her exclusive inner circle, there’s one person who has always been there for her through thick and thin — Tracy Romulus.

The Kardashian-Jenner Klan has spoken out about finding it hard to know who to trust. Kylie and Kendall in particular have spoken about being weary of their friend’s true intentions. That’s likely why Kim keeps her circle small.

However, Tracy has been by Kim’s side since day one and on her rise to fame, their friendship hasn’t changed. Romulus has been there every step of the way. So, let’s take a look at why they are the ultimate BFF goals…

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

Tracy Romulus refugee camp to building business empire

Tracy’s parents fled Vietnam while they were pregnant with her, they headed for Malaysia on a boat but instead they ended up at Pulau Kuku in Indonesia. She was born Tracy Nguyen on December 18, 1979, in a refugee camp in Indonesia.

The family then moved to another refugee camp in Indonesia and the same year were given the opportunity to relocate to the United States in May of 1980. Tracy’s father chose to stay but she and her mom embarked on a new life in the United States.

Tracy made the most of her opportunities and from 1998 to 2000, she attended the Fashion Institute of Technology for fashion design. She then started working at Vivienne Westwood in Soho, New York, where she began her career.

A senior at her store suggested she had an interview with Kelly Cutrone to work at her fashion PR company, People’s Revolution. The famed socialite was the focus of The Hills spin-off series, The City, at the time. When Romulus bagged the job as Cutrone’s assistant she instantly became known in the public eye.

However, Tracy then branched off and began her own startup company, Industry PR in 2006. This happens to be the same year that she met Kim. The company took on many celebrity clients including the likes of Nick Cannon, Ciara, and Pamela Anderson. She even worked with West on his Yeezy brand before closing her PR company altogether in 2016.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tracy Romulus’ children are BFF’s with Kardashian’s Kids

Tracy Romulus has been married to her husband, Ray, since 2014. Ray is a music producer who has worked with the likes of Ye, Mariah Carey, Cardi B, and Justin Bieber. Together they share three children Ryan, who happens to be North West’s BFF, Remi who is pals with Kim’s son Saint and baby Raf.

In fact, the duo is about to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary. On December 27, 2021, the business mogul shared a black-and-white image of her and Ray looking loved up. She captioned the post: “7 years married today!!! Happy Anniversary to us @rayromulus.”

Kim and Tracy’s friendship explored

Kim and Tracy’s friendship dates back almost two decades, as Kardashian shared in a birthday tribute last year. On December 18, 2021, Kim shared a post honoring their longstanding friendship as she wrote they initially bonded over their work ethic and goals. Calling Romulus “one of the hardest-working people” she knows.

Luckily enough, Tracy became part of Kim’s team in 2017 when she became the chief marketing officer of KKW brands. She began working with Kim when the reality star first launched KKW beauty and has been serving the role of CMO for KKW fragrance and SKIMS.

However, this is certainly not where Romulus made her start. Tracy has been in the public relations industry for more than two decades. It has been reported, that she started working at the age of 20.

In the 2021 birthday post, Kim shared that her bestie has “solutions for every situation” describing Tracy as the “most loyal and biggest cheerleader.” Not to forget that she is the “glue” to their girl’s group chat.

This year on her birthday, Kim shared throwback snaps of her “ride or die” bestie along with some photos of their children. The SKIMS founder couldn’t help but mention their business empire and teased that the duo is “just getting started.”

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know