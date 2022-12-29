Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner sister squad faced criticism after being accused of photoshopping their annual Christmas Eve portrait. Days later, the reality star cleared the air silently with some proof.

Last week, Kourtney Kardashian hosted this year’s annual Christmas Eve bash. Not only the family but their closest friends were invited to what turned into a red version of a Winter Wonderland.

Reminiscing on the night, Kim posted a series of photos of specific highlights of the lush event. These included a photo posing with her four sisters and momager, Kris Jenner. It was then eagle-eyed fans claimed the picture had been photoshopped.

But if there’s one thing about Kim, she will always have the receipts.

Kardashian critics claimed all sisters had been photoshopped together

A couple of hours after the family’s extravagant party held in Kourtney’s home in Calabasas, Kim was the first member to share pictures with her hundreds of millions of fans.

The night featured a red and white theme, with a stunning performance by Sia inside a giant box. Some of the attendances included twin celebrity sisters Simi and Haze, Addison Rae, and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Though fans were starstruck by the beauty of the six reality stars, many others began accusing the 42-year-old of photoshopping the images.

Some claimed different photos had been put together, as all sisters looked in different directions.

“Why do their faces all look photoshopped in the picture like none of them were actually there?” one wrote.

Kim Kardashian proves family photo wasn’t photoshopped

On December 28, Kim took to her Instagram stories to share more behind-the-scenes from the family’s iconic annual Christmas Eve celebration.

In the picture, Kim posed in a gorgeous silver gown, with sisters Kourtney and Kylie following a similar color theme. Khloé, Kendall, and mom Kris stunned in red dresses.

Some of the images included snapshots of the decorations and posing with friends. Also, one TikTok with her eldest child, North West.

However, what caught the attention was a short clip of the moment the five sisters and their matriarch took their famous and controversial photo together.

It seems the reality star was sending a hint to those who accused her of photoshopping the entire family.

Whether it be a good or a bad occasion, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is always under scrutiny from fans.

During an appearance on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast posted on Monday, the SKKN founder revealed that she doesn’t read the thousands of comments left under her posts or she will “spiral”.

“That’s what I don’t do,” she said.” I don’t look at comments, I can’t.”

“Like some people b******* and they’re like ‘I don’t look in it’ like I actually don’t,” she added. “If I do, that’s the time where I’ll like spiral for a minute, and then I’ll just say like I actually can’t.”

The Kardashian star went on to reveal she found it “fascinating” the amount of “negative hate and energy” towards her family, with her not understanding where the criticism comes from.

