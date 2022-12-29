Kim Kardashian finally explained why it took so long to speak out over Balenciaga’s holiday teddy bear campaign controversy, which saw her receiving tons of backlash for not speaking out.

Earlier this month, Balenciaga launched an ad campaign featuring child models holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear and images of a Supreme Court case, which sparked backlash.

Shortly after they went viral, all adverts were removed from their platforms and an apology statement from the luxury brand followed.

During her recent appearance at the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, Kim shared her side of the story and why she didn’t speak out about the controversy as soon as the news went out.

The Balenciaga holiday campaign controversy

Earlier this month, Spanish luxury fashion brand Balenciaga faced backlash following their holiday campaign ad. Featuring young children holding bondage bears, viewers spotted images featuring information on court cases used as props.

This led to the internet immediately pointing out those and calling out the brand for being “insane” and “disrespectful”.

Following the incident, Balenciaga immediately removed the ads from all listed sites. The brand’s creative designer Demna Gvasalia also released a statement apologizing.

Kim Kardashian on why it took long to speak out over Balenciaga

In early February, Balenciaga appointed Kim Kardashian and other A-list celebrities as their newest brand ambassadors. Since then, the reality star has appeared in various campaigns and attended some of their events.

Days after the campaign scandal, after receiving a huge backlash online, Kim also released a statement sharing her thoughts. She said she would be “re-evaluating her relationship” with the brand after being left “disgusted and outraged” as well as “shaken”.

Now, The Kardashians star told Angie Martinez why she didn’t initially ‘speak out’ on the backlash. The reality star reassured she “didn’t know what was happening” and needed time to “research this”.

Nonetheless, despite speaking out and sharing her thoughts, Kim’s message ‘wasn’t’ enough for some followers and critics.

“But because I didn’t say, ‘f*** you, Balenciaga’. That’s it,’ people got mad at that,” she explained on the podcast.

“So they’re mad if I don’t speak out. They’re mad if I do speak out, and if I don’t cancel.”

Fans rush to defend Kim

Throughout the 58-minute podcast, Kim also spoke about various topics involving her children, former husband Kanye West, and simply being one of the biggest reality TV stars and its many advantages and disadvantages.

Kardashian fans rushed to leave positive messages underneath the video, with many claiming she was just a “human” and seemed more “relatable” during interviews than in the reality show.

One wrote: “This had to be my favorite interview of Kim. It was real, it was mature, and it was simple. I really admire her. Rooting for you!!”

Another commented: “What an amazing interview hearing Kim wisely answering the questions shows that she is getting so wise and beautiful it’s refreshing.”

A third one said: “The maturity and growth of this woman deserve so much respect.”

