Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page rarely has a dull moment as the Kardashians star and entrepreneur is always coming through with top-tier content for her fans. The mom of four is serving looks around the clock which catch the attention of not only her famous family members but other celebrities, too, including Katy Perry.

After rising to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim has catapulted into the spotlight and is now a fully-fledged reality star and super-rich businesswoman.

With a momager like Kris Jenner, there’s no holding Kim back, or the rest of her siblings for that matter. When it comes to Kim’s businesses she’s not shy of promoting them to her 356 million Instagram followers.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Kim announces SKIMS pop up shop

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on May 20 to share a snap of herself at her SKIMS pop up shop at the Rockefeller Center.

The Kardashians star shared a slider of photos and wrote that the pop up is open until May 29, 2023.

SKIMS fans can bag themselves all kinds of summer goodies from the shop including bags, tops, and dresses, judging by Kim’s post.

Star poses in front of waterfall feature

It’s no secret that the Kar-Jenners go all-out when it comes to their events and it appears that Kim’s SKIMS pop up is no different.

The 42-year-old posed in front of a water feature and inside the SKIMS all-blue pop up to promote her brand.

Kim opted for a sophisticated all-black look paired with light pink stilettos for the occasion and had her long hair tied in a ponytail.

Fans can’t get over Kim’s ‘pretty’ post

As soon as Kim’s Instagram post went live, her fans rushed to the comments section to say how “beautiful” and “pretty” she looks in the photos.

Many people also wrote that the star looks a lot like her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, in the photos and one wrote that she is “aging backwards.”

Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Serena Williams, and Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, are just some of the people taking to the comments section to show their love.

Some of her fans wrote that they’re “on their way” to the cute-looking pop up shop. More simply shared fire and love heart eye emojis on the post.

