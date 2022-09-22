









It was the moment fans across the globe had been waiting for. Yesterday we finally got to watch the season premiere of the second batch of The Kardashians and it was drama-fuelled and explosive, to say the least.

The most adorable part of the footage wasn’t necessarily the birth of her new child, but aunt Kim as she was present in the delivery room and gave her sister’s son his first kiss.

Khloe holds her baby boy close after he is born via surrogate – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

Kim gives her nephew his first kiss

Khloe Kardashian gave an intimate look at the birth of her second child via surrogate with her ex Tristan Thompson in the highly-anticipated premiere episode of season two of The Kardashians.

Their son was born on July 28 2022 in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and we were all lucky enough to witness the emotional moment.

Khloe decided that her older sister Kim should be in the delivery room instead of Tristan as she felt like, due to the recent infidelities and him having a baby with another woman, a “dark cloud was looming over.”

Kim was adorable in the delivery room however and we got to see the beautiful moment when she kissed her nephew on his forehead and said “he’s had his first kiss.”

Kim Kardashian holds her nephew and kisses him on the head – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

The birth of her son allowed Khloe to be “done with the trauma”

Despite the unconventional and heartbreaking circumstances, Khloe said the birth of her son allowed her to officially ‘close that chapter and be done with this trauma.’

Khloe explained on the show that around thanksgiving time last year, Tristan encouraged her to go through an embryo transfer. Just a week later, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that Tristan was expecting a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols. She gave birth to a son named Theo in early December.

Speaking in a confessional after their son was born, Khloe said:

I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have. Ever since December, there’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy.

Khloe holds her baby boy close after he is born via surrogate – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

Khloe let Tristan come to the hospital to meet their baby

Despite Kim being in the delivery room during the birth, Khloe did end up allowing Tristan to come and visit their new son. Khloe also explained why, on the advice of Kim, she let him meet his boy, saying:

I’ve been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back.

The lead-up to the birth began with Kim making her way to Khloe’s house after learning that Khloe’s surrogate “has to go into labor early.”

While on their way to the hospital Khloe admitted to Kim that she was “not ready” but her sister reassured her that she was more than ready to welcome another child into her life.

