King Kylie fans are convinced she’s met her real-life soulmate, but it’s not Travis Scott – it’s Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou.

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou got snug at the Christmas party of Stassie’s vodka brand Sunny, on Saturday. Also in attendance were Kylie’s sister Kendall and supermodel Hailey Bieber.

The childhood friends have been by each other’s side since they were 10, as they became a trio with former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Now, the duo has grown up by each other’s sides as they formed one of Hollywood’s most famous inner circles. The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s ride-or-die even collaborated with Jenner’s brand on a Stassie X Kylie Collection.

Let’s take a look at the BFFL’s everlasting friendship.

King Kylie fans are convinced she’s met her soulmate

On Monday, December 19, the beauty mogul, 25, shared some snaps from the party with Stas by her side as she wrote in the caption, “our christmas card.” The Kardashian-Jenner family is famous for their holiday cards and King Kylie’s post proves Karanikolaou really is part of the family.

Jenner shared a variety of snaps from the party with Stas sharing in the comments “loml” aka love of my life and “forever.”

In the snaps, The Kardashians star showed off her curvy physique in a short black PVC dress, while Stassie sported a tight red top with matching leggings and gloves. Stassie wore her long hair n a tight bun and Kylie styled her long dark tresses in a bun with her bangs dropped down to frame her face.

The besties looked close in the videos as Stassie gave Kylie a lick on the neck as they had fun together. They love to tease fans with intimate snaps of one another either in matching outfits or striking fun poses.

Stassie shares that Kylie is ‘stuck with her forever’

Karanikolaou has previously opened up about her friendship with Jenner. In an interview with Bustle, she shared that the duo first met in a Barnes & Noble and then again at a middle school sleepover.

Fans joked that the recent videos prove that Stas is Kylie’s soulmate, while others began rumoring that they could be secretly dating. Even Stas has previously jested that she and Jenner are “going to move to a farm together and get married.”

Their friendship is clearly going to last a lifetime as the social media influencer further shared: “We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever.”

Photo by Paul Archuleta/WireImage for Fashion Media

Kylie and Travis’ relationship explored

Whilst many fans note that Kylie’s soulmate is Stas instead of Trav; it appears the makeup mogul has a lot of love for both of them. More recently, Jenner has offered a more intimate glimpse at family life on Instagram.

She shared a photo dump of her with the rapper and their two children. The snaps included fans’ first peak at Jenner and her new baby son, which she simply captioned as “Highlights.”

In another set of snaps shared on Instagram, Kylie went on a date in Malibu with Travis. On the date, they went to the beach and climbed rocks. They then did some retail therapy in Maxfield at the Malibu Lumber Yard.

The pair have been dating for five years and share a daughter Stormi Webster, four, and a nine-month-old son, Wolf.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

