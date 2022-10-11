Kourt and Travis go full PDA while wearing classy matching black outfits











Once again, Kourtney Kardashian barker and her husband Travis have been packing on the PDA in their latest Instagram picture – once again. This time they sport an extra classy look as they adorably pose for pictures in celebration of Travis’ son Landon’s birthday.

In their matching black outfits and looking more loved up than ever, fans of the pair have labeled them “couple goals” in the comment section.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Kourtney and Travis’s rock matching black outfits

In Kourtney’s latest Instagram post, she shared a compilation of pictures of herself and her husband as they celebrate her stepson’s birthday. The photo was captioned, “Landon said ‘black tie'”. And black tie they wore.

Kourtney and Travis can be seen repping similar outfits with Kourt in a stunning, long black off-the-shoulder dress with a chunky diamond choker and her husband wearing a slick black suit and dark shades.

As usual, in the images Kourtney and Travis are all over each other, hugging and kissing in some pictures and laughing their heads off in others. Kourtney always seems to be smiling in her pictures with her hubby and we never seem to mind the packed PDA.

Fans label the pair “couple goals”

The picture has already received over two million likes and the comment section quickly filled up with love from friends and fans supporting the duo. Travis himself commented, “My wife” with a black heart emoji and a hot and sweaty face.

King Carl called the pair “couple goals” and it seemed fans agreed as the comment received thousands of likes. Even singer Avril Lavinge appears to be a fan of Kravis as she commented, “awe” on the pictures.

Other people made some sly indirect comments about the pair’s PDA with one person saying, “Did Landon say make out too?” Another chimed in saying, “I’m sure he also said “Don’t be embarrassing.'”

Travis shares a birthday post for Landon

Travis took to his Instagram this week to share a birthday shout-out for his son Landon and fans were obsessed with it. He shared a compilation of past and present pictures of himself with Landon and the pictures were adorable. The caption of the picture read:

Happy Birthday, @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!!

The dad and son are clearly extremely close, much like his relationship with his daughter Alabama. The dad frequently shares snaps with his kids and we love to see it.

