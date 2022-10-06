









Kourtney Kardashian has faced a lot of scrutiny and backlash for her changing body over the past year and it has been hard to watch. Since meeting the love of her life, Travis Barker, the pair have been trying for a baby through IVF – meaning Kourtney has been taking hormones to help their chances.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, we saw the continuation of their journey and addressing the subject once more. Kourtney explains how her physique has changed due to all the hormones.

However, the change hasn’t been a negative one. Kourtney loves her new body and it’s all thanks to Travis.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney’s body has changed due to hormones

Kourtney has opened up about her recent body changes, She told her crew backstage at a Bustle magazine photoshoot, “So, obviously my body’s changed. It was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on.”

During The Kardashians episode, Kourtney continued to discuss her changing body due to the hormones and said:

8 months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically, and I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes.

Kourt claps back at trolls who assume she is pregnant

During the same episode, Kourtney goes on to address the ongoing speculation that she’s pregnant, which she seemingly cannot avoid at the moment. Kourt has no issues hitting back at her trolls and she did just this with one of her recent posts.

Just last month, the Poosh founder was flooded with comments speculating that she was “holding a baby bump” in one of her posts. However, Kourt was quick to shut down the rumors as she responded to a user who wrote, “Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant.” Kourt replied: “nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.” Speaking about the subject in The Kardashians, Kourtney says:

Everyone always comments on every photo [that] I’m pregnant. And obviously, we wish that… But if it’s in God’s plan, then it is.

View Instagram Post

Travis is the reason she now loves her body

Kourtney goes on in the episode to discuss how she has come to grow super comfortable with her weight gain and it’s all thanks to Travis’ constant reassurance that she’s “perfect.” With a huge smile on her face, Kourtney says:

Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect.’ If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine… You’ve never been better.

The mother of three proceeds to say, “and now I’m so into it.” Elaborating further Kourtney describes what she loves about her body, saying, “My ass is amazing. I’m so into my thicker body,” she says, before later adding, “I also love being curvier. It’s just channelling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am.”

Yes, Kourtney! We are loving the self-love.

View Instagram Post

