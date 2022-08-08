Kourtney Kardashian and Travis ground their private jet escapes after CO2 backlash













Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, reportedly flew on board a commercial flight from LA to Washington this week, following heavy criticism of sisters Kim and Kylie’s use of private jets last month.

With fans of the family becoming more concerned with the sisters’ carbon footprint, it seems Kourtney is trying to make a conscious effort to reduce hers.

Kravis travelled on a commercial flight

Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband Travis Barker has reportedly been spotted taking a commercial flight – following backlash over the former’s sisters’ use of private jets.

Kylie was even accused of being a “climate criminal” last month according to The Mirror after her $58 million Bombardier Global 7500 jet, dubbed ‘Kylie Air’ allegedly took a 12-minute flight.

Kourtney chose not to follow suit by flying from Los Angeles’ LAX to Spokane, Washington according to TMZ. Also on board the Alaska Air flight were Kourtney’s daughter Penelope and her niece North.

Kim and Kylie have been slammed for their carbon footprint

According to the Independent, Kim and Kylie’s actions have come under intense scrutiny from marketing firm Yard, who calculated that the pair’s private jets both fall in the 20 worst celebrity CO2 offenders.

The report claimed that between the pair they have contributed 3376.64 tonnes of CO2 emissions in their private jet usage in 2022 alone – an incredible 482.37 times more than the average person’s annual emissions.

Therefore, when fans saw Kourtney and Travis taking a commercial flight, they were relieved, to say the least.

The worst celebrity CO2 offenders

Yard’s study discovered the worst celebrity CO2 offenders of 2022 so far and the findings might shock you. Coming in at number one, is Taylor Swift. She has allegedly racked up a total of 170 flights since January. Taylor’s jet has amassed a vast 22,923 minutes in the air – 15.9 days. Quite a large amount considering that she is not currently touring.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather comes in closely behind Taylor, reportedly emitting 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet this year. That’s 1,011 times more than the average person’s yearly.

Number three is Jay Z, Yard’s research found that so far this year, Jay-Z’s private jet has apparently taken 136 flights, emitting 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2. That’s 997.3 times more than the average person’s yearly emissions.

Head to Yard’s website to see the full list of celebrity CO2 emissions.