Kourtney and Travis' matching mugs and cute bike rides are 'everything‘













Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just keep getting cuter and cuter and we are here for it! Kourt’s latest Instagram post showed a compilation of getaway pictures in the desert as they cruised around Palm Springs on bikes.

The mom of three even shared a cute snap of their matching mugs filled with matcha as well as some stunning bikini selfies and fans in the comment section are deeming it ‘everything.’ Reality Titbit has the story.

Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three BridTV 10901 Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u6TGVgD1g2o/hqdefault.jpg 1055379 1055379 center 22403

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Kourt and Travis share a romantic bike ride

After snapping a stunning selfie of herself rocking a plunging floral swimsuit via her story on Tuesday, the 43-year-old reality star shared a fun slideshow full of memories from the past few days in the desert.

Aside from her bikini pics, the snap with her husband, Travis, as they rode bikes and looked back at the camera was what stole the show.

While cruising around on a white bike, the mother-of-three sported a white graphic t-shirt, zebra-print pants, and a black baseball cap.

Barker rode around shirtless down a hill surrounded by lush trees and mountains.

View Instagram Post

Matching mugs

Aside from the bikini shots and bike ride snaps, Kourt also posted an adorable picture of hers and Trav’s matching mugs.

On the mugs, it read “Bride” and “Groom” and they were filled with what we can assume is one of Kourtney’s favorites, a matcha latte.

The other pictures showed off Kourtney’s daughter Penelope as she played in the pool and on top of her mom’s car with her friend – Jessica Simpson’s daughter. There was also a solo shot of her man on his bike as well as some tasty cinnamon buns.

Kourtney’s friendship with Simpson

The actress has been friends with Kourtney and Kim for several years as their children are also BFFs. Since Max is also 10 years old, her friendship with Penelope and North, nine, was natural. Jessica also shares daughter Birdie, and son Ace with Eric Johnson.

Playing basketball together is convenient as they all reside in LA’s exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood.

As for the parents, they can easily bond over their reality TV experience. Jessica previously starred on Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica for three seasons with ex-husband Nick Lachey, and we all know about the Kardashian reality empire.