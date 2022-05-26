Kourtney and Travis' panchakarma cleanse explained as they try everything to get pregnant













Audiences have been following Kourtney and Travis’ fertility journey since the start of The Kardashians and we want them to have a baby just as much as they do. The couple are willing to try anything to increase their chances and we got to see the next step they took during the latest episode.

The couple committed to trying a panchakarma cleanse to increase the chances of producing a healthy embryo. Reality Titbit has all the details on what the cleanse entails as well as the intense steps they had to take to prepare.

Panchakarma cleanse explained

Kourtney and Travis attended Martha Soffa’s spa to carry out the cleanse. Martha is a panchakarma expert. Her website describes the cleanse as:

A series of immersive and restorative therapies that detoxify, nourish and rejuvenate the entire mind, body and spirit. Panchakarma Cleanse

Kourtney continued to explain on the show that the cleanse would: “Get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better-quality eggs.”

Other celebrities such as Aaron Rodgers have tried the cleanse and spoken highly of its results. Kourtney explained she really wanted to give it a go as it was “the only thing they haven’t tried”.

Panchakarma cleanse: method of cleansing the body of all unwanted waste after lubricating the body.

The pair couldn’t have sex or drink alcohol for a week

To prepare properly for the panchakarma cleanse the couple had to stick to some pretty strict rules. For example, they couldn’t have sex, drink caffeine or alcohol, eat sugar or exercise in any way.

Travis admitted he missed the sex but said his and Kourteny’s future was more important and he was happy to do anything to help that. Kourtney explained:

I’m super grateful Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it’s something we have to do together. We’re making a baby together. Kourtney Kardashian, The kardashians

They attended the spa for four hours over a course of a week. Kourtney’s treatments included a yoni steam and ginger foot massage, while Travis had a four-hand massage and oil poured over his head to help his nervous system.

Kravis’ got married in Italy

As we know, the couple got married earlier this week and the whole Kardashian clan took a trip to Portofino, Italy, to be there.

The wedding looked incredible and Travis and Kourtney appeared loved up as usual and extremely happy. A source told Entertainment Tonight:

Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be happier. The whole weekend has been amazing and their Italy wedding is everything they ever wanted. Their friends and family are all so thrilled for them and can see how in love they are. Kourtney feels incredible and believes Travis is the love of her life. She has never felt like this before. She feels like she found her soulmate and best friend. Entertainment Tonight

