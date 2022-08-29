









We still can’t get over the steamy make-out photo from the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 which saw Kravis making out in a bathroom stall before heading to the event.

Kourtney Kardashian and her now husband, Travis Barker, were joined by lovers Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly for the shoot. The foursome caught up in New York City for a shot of them all kissing in a bathroom as they struck a pose in every toilet spot you could think of.

The glimpses we get from the behind-the-scenes of events like MTV’s VMA’s and the Met Gala are arguably the best part of the ordeal. Tongues were quite literally wagging over the bathroom photos which left Kravis fans crazy over the hottest couple in Hollywood.

We’re still hot and bothered over Kravis’ bathroom photoshoot

At the VMA’s, MGK and Barker teamed up to perform their emo-rock hit Papercuts. However, before they went on stage it seems they went on voice-rest as they made out with their girlfriends.

The couples packed on the PDA and the photos still have us tongue-tied a year on. In the shot, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker alongside their girlfriends, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, are gathered in a bathroom before the Met Gala, for a make-out session.

Barker and Kardashian are kissing and so are MGK and Fox, it was so steamy in the stall that fans were getting hot and bothered – they simply couldn’t handle it. Some fans commented that it was too much PDA whereas others coined it couple goals.

Kourtney Kardashian’s bathroom photoshoot’s explored

The pre-VMA’s snaps evolved into a full-on bathroom photoshoot, complete with urinals in the background. The combination of high and low culture is something we never thought we’d see from the likes of these A-listers.

The tatted-up rockers paired with the glamorous stars had fans mesmerized as the pictures made the headlines. However, his is not the first time Kardashian has been caught posing in the lavatory.

She has shared pictures of her sitting on bathtubs before…

Kourt has also shared snaps of her posing by the sink…

In the past, she has even been chilling in front of toilets…

So, it shouldn’t have come as too much of a shock when she posed in front of urinals at the 2021 VMAs. Fox and Kardashian were strategically placed to block the actual urinal from view as Kourt captioned the picture “Don’t mind us.”

Kravis also loves to be in the bathroom and their latest ad to promote a new plant-based chicken company Daring showed them nearly naked as they shared a bathtub surrounded by food and drink.