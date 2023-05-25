In the opening episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and Travis Barker normally spend “hours” in bed but they managed to score a “new record”.

During the season three premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney was in truly newlywed bliss as she got frank about her intimate life with her husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney has never been shy to spill personal details about their life and the couple previously shared that they want to have a baby at some point in the future.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kourtney brags she and Travis have a “new record”

Kourtney has spilled the beans on her and Travis’ romantic life after the pair got married in Portofino, Italy, last summer.

“I have been just settling into life, wife life is amazing,” Kourtney told the cameras before she asked her sister Khloe Kardashian for “five minutes” to “do something really fast.”

Kourtney, who has been candid about having a baby with her husband, asked her sister to wait because she was ovulating.

After 15 minutes, Kourtney ran up the staircases and joined her sister. “That’s what I said. By the way, that’s record time,” Kourtney bragged to Khloe.

“How, you’ve timed yourselves before?” Khloe asked to which Kourtney replied: “No, but I just know. It’s usually like hours.”

Reality star says she’s done with IVF

Kourtney confirmed that she’s done with IVF after undergoing treatments for some time.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” the 44-year-old reality star shared during a confessional. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

The businesswoman said she had seven eggs frozen before she started dating Travis, however, most of them “didn’t survive the thaw” and “none of them made it to an embryo.”

Kourtney and Travis’ wedding

Kourtney and Travis have continuously made headlines over their whirlwind relationship in the last year. The pair secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards in April 2022.

They had a stunning wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy a month later, on May 22, surrounded by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their closest friends.

The Kardashian-Barker couple also released their own wedding special, titled Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, which debuted on Hulu on April 13.

