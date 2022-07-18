Kourtney claps back over lifestyle brand Poosh in 'guilty' TikTok tease













We all know Kourtney is one of the bluntest and most honest Kardashian siblings – and we love her for it. The mom of three has once again clapped back at fans for poking fun at her business, Poosh, alleging it “isn’t a real business”.

In response to the haters, the eldest Kardashian sibling made a hilarious TikTok video to basically shut them all up. Reality Titbit has the story.

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Kourtney claps back

Over the weekend, Kourtney posted a TikTok video mocking lifestyle brands and their founders – herself included – after some fans claimed her business “wasn’t genuine”, The Sun reports.

The text on the video reads: “People who think a lifestyle brand is a real business.”

The audio appears to be Kourtney saying: “Ew, this is so cringe. Guilty.” She also captioned the clip: “Pooshing the boundaries since day 1.”

Click here to see the video.

Fans supportive in the comments

Kourtney’s fans were showing their love for her as well as her brand in the comments section of the video, with one saying: “Poosh isn’t a fake, it’s a lifestyle.”

Another added: “It’s just a fact of life really.”

A third fan commented: “This is the most iconic thing I’ve ever seen.”

Some fans concerned about Penelope’s TikTok appearance

However, while fans are praising Kourtney’s TikTok presence, some seem to have a problem with her daughter Penelope after she appeared in a TikTok alongside her cousin, North.

In the video, Penelope can be seen dancing and washing a car as music plays in the background. Their video starts with Penelope walking out of a garage mouthing the lyrics to Ellie Goulding’s hit single, Lights.

North then appears in the frame carrying a bucket of water, while her bestie adds more soap. North starts playing around with the hose and sprays water into the air. It all seems like fun but some fans weren’t happy.

See what you think: