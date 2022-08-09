Kourtney gushes over living life with Travis 'when nobody is watching'













Hulu has just released another 30-second teaser trailer for the upcoming series of The Kardashians.

After the first one was a major hit, fans are already on the edge of their seats as they await season 2, which looks like it comes with more drama than ever.

During the latest 30-second clip, we can see Kourtney talking about how much she is loving her new life with Travis Barker when “nobody is watching.”

Kourtney is loving life with her new husband

Kourtney and Travis are the latest “it” couple. They just keep getting cuter and cuter and the latest teaser trailer for The Kardashian proves that.

During a confessional we can hear Kourtney gush over her relationship as she expresses:

It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to live as if nobody else is watching. Kourtney Kardashian

Kravis have not been afraid to slap on the PDA when they are out and about so it doesn’t come as a surprise to hear Kourtney say this, but fans are over the moon for her.

Kourtney and Travis live their lives with no filter and the mom of three has been clocked for her PDA with her husband before – by her own daughter.

Travis set to return to The Kardashian spotlight

Travis Barker made his The Kardashians’ debut alongside Kourtney in the first season of the Hulu show. Fans were able to see more intimate details between Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer.

In the first series, we had exclusive scenes from Travis’ romantic proposal – full of red roses and incredible beach views.

We also watched the pair talk about wanting to start a family together. The celebs have children from previous relationships but are exploring options to have a child together.

It’s believed the duo’s Italian wedding – the talk of the summer – will be featured in the upcoming series.

When is the new series of The Kardashians released?

Season 2 of The Kardashian’s will be hitting Hulu for its premier on Thursday 22 September 2022 in the US.

The reality show’s first series aired in April 2022 and consisted of 10 episodes, which were released on a weekly basis. The new series will most likely mirror this same pattern.

While The Kardashian’s are available to watch on Hulu in the US, fans in the UK will be able to watch the show’s first and second seasons on Disney Plus.

