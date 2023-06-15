Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about weight gain as fans ask if she is pregnant. Rumors began to swirl following her appearance at the Oscars in 2022, but the star blames her weight gain on IVF.

As The Kardashians star shares all about her married life, having married Travis Barker in April 2022, Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t been too shy when it comes to embracing her ovulation and doing photoshoots with her beau.

She has already spoken about her IVF journey as she hopes to have children with her husband. Now, Kourtney is addressing her weight gain once again – this time on Instagram – as fans ask if she’s pregnant.

Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s weight gain

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about weight gain in her tummy. She first spoke about how she’s loving her “thicker” body on The Kardashians season 2, thanks to the compliments she has received from Travis.

She has come to grow super comfortable with her weight gain and told her crew backstage at a Bustle magazine photoshoot, “So, obviously my body’s changed. It was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on.”

During The Kardashians episode, Kourtney continued to discuss her changing body due to the hormones and said:

8 months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically, and I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes.

More recently, as of June 14, 2023, Kourtney has addressed her weight gain as fans speculate as to whether she’s pregnant or not. Kourtney spoke about IVF and how having extra hormones in her body has had an impact on her.

She talks IVF amid ‘pregnant’ rumors

Kourtney shared an Instagram Story that showed a fan asking if she is pregnant, posted by the account Fertility Rescripted on June 14. She responded, “The side effects involve weight gain in your face and tummy!!”

She added: “Amongst many, many others [side effects].” One fan said: “I’m glad she said this. When we started IVF, we had family tell us congratulations like it was a sure thing. After the first two failed, they realized it’s not a guarantee.”

Another post commenter penned: “Love that she commented this!” She surprised another Instagram follower who wrote about Kourtney Kardashian’s IVF honesty: “It’s actually surprisingly good she said that!”

Fans had suspicions at the Oscars in 2022

Pregnancy rumors began to hit Kourtney Kardashian during her IVF journey after an Oscars appearance with Travis in 2022. She wore an all-black Thierry Mugler ensemble and fans thought the dress put a possible baby bump on display.

However, Kourtney was not pregnant at the time and hasn’t since made any announcements. Kourtney was undergoing IVF at the time and has since come off it while continuing to try to get pregnant naturally with Travis.

When Khloe Kardashian visited her sister, Kourtney was not afraid to ask if she can have some alone time – minutes – with Travis because she was ovulating. She admitted that they usually spend hours being intimate with each other.

