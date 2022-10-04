Kourtney Kardashian and Travis lap up Dancing With The Stars experience











Week three of season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) saw Charli D’Amelio take to the floor and, in the audience, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were 100 per cent team Charli.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and his son Landon joined the audience to support D’Amelio on Monday. Charli has been dating Landon for a while and her beau showed his support from the sidelines this week.

Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 11354 Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cQq1GELi_Ic/hqdefault.jpg 1108018 1108018 center 22403

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Kravis and Landon show support for Charli

During Charli’s performance her boyfriend Landon, 18, was in the audience to support her and dance partner Mark Ballas. Landon was accompanied by Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

After performing a passionate rumba to Billie Eilish track No Time To Die, as the camera panned to their section Travis, Landon and Kourtney could be seen warmly applauding Charli.

During her intro, Charli admitted it felt “great to be at the top of the leaderboard” after her Elvis Week performance but revealed there are things she could “have done better.”

Charli has ‘fallen in love with dancing again’ thanks to DWTS

Last month, Charli opened up about falling in love with dancing again during the People Everyday podcast. Charli said starring in DWTS had helped renew her excitement for performing.

Charli appeared on the podcast with her sister Dixie D’Amelio and explained her DWTS performances had helped her find enthusiasm for dance she “kind of lost.” She explained:

Dance wasn’t something I found fun any more. It was something that was, more, I did it and it was over when it was over and I didn’t look forward to it. And I think with Dancing With The Stars every week, it’s like I’m hearing from other people that I finally look like I’m having fun.

View Instagram Post

Tyra accidentally got Landon’s name wrong

The judges this week loved Charli’s performance and so did her boyfriend, his dad and step-mom. Co-host Tyra Banks also acknowledged them in the crowd but accidentally called Landon the wrong name. During the awkward moment, Tyra said:

Charli’s friends Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker, and Logan Barker are here. I know you guys are very proud right now.

During the moment, the camera panned to Travis who was seen with his arm around Kourtney as she smiled.

WATCH DANCING WITH THE STARS FROM MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, ON DISNEY + AT 8PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK