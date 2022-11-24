In the season two finale of The Kardashians, the klan rocks up at Khloé’s house to meet her newborn baby for the first time. Kourtney was feeling broody as she shared her hilarious wish to breastfeed Khloé Kardashian’s baby.

Khloé, 38, welcomed her child via surrogacy in July 2022 with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Kardashians viewers watched their on and off again relationship play out on camera.

At the start of the season, we saw the sisters discuss the fallout from Tristan’s paternity scandal, which originally broke out in December 2021.

During this time Khloé grew closer to her sisters and Kourtney in particular has taken on a more maternal role. This was seen in a recent episode when Kourt talked about her sister’s adorable baby and got hyped over the way that ‘babies smell’.

Kourtney Kardashian broody as she ‘wished she could breastfeed’

The 43-year-old is mother to Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-Scott Disick, however, after seeing Khloé’s bundle of joy it appears she might not be stopping there.

In the scene Kourtney gets a look at baby Theo, adding: “When they open their mouths and just the way they smell…”

Khloé adds: “Kourt’s so funny.” As Kourtney holds the baby and bounces him to try and stop him crying. Kris then jests that she has “the magic touch.”

Kourtney takes her level of broody one step further as she tells the baby: “I wish I could breastfeed you.” Khloé then says it’s time for the baby to sleep and replies to Kourt’s bizarre breastfeeding comment: ‘Oh my gosh, Kourt, let’s calm down.’

Kourtney has also been trying for a baby with her husband Travis Barker. The process of their attempts to conceive through IVF was filmed in the first season of the Hulu show. In the second episode of Season 2, they tried one more egg retrieval before taking a break from IVF to focus on their wedding.

Kourtney admitted in a confessional: “After eight months of our IVF journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally.”

The Kardashians praise Khloé as the ‘best mom’ in the universe

Kris says in a confessional that she is so happy for Khloé as she has told her for ages how special it is to “raise a gaggle of kids.”

The momager applauds her daughter for being so strong throughout the pregnancy, telling her in the episode: “I’m really proud of you and you’re the best mom in the whole universe and I’m so proud of the way you’ve handled everything with the baby.”

Kim and Kris also discuss how much the baby boy is “actually Rob [Kardashian]’s twin.” This prompts the Kardashian matriarch to suggest a baby name: “How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson, and then just call him Rob Kardashian.”

