Kourtney Kardashian says 'chickens are dying' in steamy limo ad with Travis

Travis and Kourtney are living their best life as husband and wife. One of the many things the lovebirds have in common is a love for a healthy lifestyle. They are now ‘daring’ fans to consume plant-based chicken.

Starring in a campaign for the plant-based chicken brand, Daring, the Blink-182 drummer and reality TV star Poosh themselves in a steamy limo ad. In the snaps, fans see the two are surrounded by plant-based food.

Kourtney says ‘chickens are dying’ inside limo seductive campaign

Does anyone remember the time when Kim lost her $75,000 earrings in the sea? How can we forget. Kourtney threw the infamous “Kim, there’s people that are dying” line in response to Kim crying. Well, Kourtney has brought the iconic line back.

As the couple posed together at the back of the limousine, the 43-year-old wore a bright black and red lingerie. The mum-of-three was biting into the chicken as Travis was shirtless behind her.

Updating her 184 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “Guys, there’s chickens that are dying. Why we love @daringfoods Plant Chicken 🌱🐔 #daringpartner.“

Throughout the different shots and videos, the newlyweds were seen having a fun time running down the hallway of the hotel as they rushed to get into the room while holding their vegan products. Travis also joked about not having been able to “make it to the table” during the sexy advertisement.

According to The Independent, the photos were taken at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. It reportedly was shot two days after their impromptu Las Vegas wedding with no license.

Fans accuse Kravis of contradictory messages

Although both celebrities are known for their clean lifestyles, many fans pointed out their message of consuming plant-based foods might be contradictory. As they were posing with many of Daring’s products, fans called them out for “eating plan chicken while rocking leather.”

A fan wrote: “How about the leather you wear? Or the leather in the inside of your car?? Asking for a friend 🤔 I mean cows are dying too…” Another followed: “Eating plant chicken while rocking leather 🤔.”

“Pretty sure you wear leather and the seats in that car are probably leather too. Or are we just worried about chickens 😅,” another fan commented.

Some of the comments were also laughing at both of the captions, with a fan joking there is “nothing more romantic than breaded plant chicken.”

Although, it is unclear if the stars wear vegan and faux leather, and were in a limo that also had the same.

Travis’ surprising diet since turning vegan

As per GQ Magazine, Travis has been a vegetarian since he was 13 years old. However, the musician turned into a vegan after suffering the tragic plane crash that killed four of the six people that were on board.

Ever since then, the Blink-182 drummer has been keeping a healthy lifestyle with no meat and no gluten. Recently launching his own CBD wellness brand, Barker Wellness Co, to start his morning with his cup of coffee, he also adds on his rise tincture to get the right dose of boost.

Despite loving to eat and snack throughout the day, the musician has kept his diet very clean and completely vegan, vowing to have woken up every morning “feeling fresh” and ready for the next day.