Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert over the weekend, with fans calling it one of the best announcements they’ve ever seen. Although many fans were shocked at the pregnancy announcement, others said they’d ‘guessed’ all along from subtle ‘clues’ on social media.

The 44-year-old has been very open about her journey with trying to get pregnant on The Kardashians, as sister Khloe may say she was ‘too open.’ We know the couple has been trying for a while, although they haven’t announced how far along they are.

We take a look at all the clues from Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram that had fans guessing correctly before the big announcement.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian dropped pregnancy clue with baggy clothing

The main clue that had fans guessing before Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement was made was her choice of baggy clothing on Instagram and in public, notably at Travis’ concerts.

Many fans have been saying Kourt’s style has changed since she started dating Travis Barker, so of course, the change to outfits more loose fitting did not go amiss.

“Is there a baby bump under those baggy clothes??” questioned one.

Just after the pregnancy was announced, one fan wrote: “Now we know why the baggy clothes! Baby on the way!”

Quotes

The Kardashian sisters, especially Khloe Kardashian, have always been fans of quotes on the Instagram story, and eagle-eyed fans picked up on one from Kourt which hints towards pregnancy not too long ago.

In the mix of a series of biblical quotes, the 44-year-old posted one that read: “We know that the whole creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time. – Romans 8:22,” which of course got fans talking.

Travis then went on to post a pic with Kourtney in her white romper, where fans began to strongly speculate she was hiding a bump weeks before.

One fan wrote: “Already know you’re pregnant!” on the post back in May.

Throwback posts

Another clever way to hide a ‘baby bump’ is by posting throwback posts to divert the attention away

Lately, Kourtney has been posting a series of throwback photos. In fact, her last post before the big announcement was a throwback to a trip to Portofino, Italy in August 2019, where she showed off her toned body in a swim suit.

Before that, Kourt was posting pictures where she still had her blonde hair, which she debuted in March.