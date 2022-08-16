











Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying being a drummer’s wife! The reality star recently gave a peek inside her backstage shenanigans that had her feeling like a “crazy lady.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney have been giving a peek inside their life ever since the two started dating and fans are loving every bit of it.

Recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star accompanied her beau during his tour and she has also been taking the viewers on her journey by posting updates about the same.

Kourtney Kardashian’s “crazy lady” shenanigans

For those who have seen the reality show, you must be aware that Kourtney is all about living her life to the fullest and it was completely seen in the pictures that she shared online.

In the photo dump, Kourtney was spotted showing off her glam, which she had done by herself. Some of the photos were also taken inside a men’s bathroom.

She also gave fans a glimpse of Travis as the pair were spotted walking while holding hands. Looking at all the fun she was having, many fans were jealous while the others spoke about having a relationship like theirs.

This is not the first of the bathroom photoshoots

If you are surprised to see Kourtney sticking a post at the men’s bathroom, we would like to remind your memories as this is not the first time the reality star has taken to the washroom to snap some perfect pictures.

In September 2021, Kourtney had taken to her Instagram to share a photo with Travis, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly. Travis and MGK are good friends and are often spotted together.

The four of them came together for one of the events and that led to the most viral picture being taken.

How long have they been together?

Kourtney and Travis have been together since 2021 but the pair have known each other for a long time. In fact, the musician has even made a couple of appearances in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

They have been neighbors for a long time and their kids have been hanging out since they got houses next to each other.

Initially, the pair tried to keep their relationship away from the media, but once they confirmed their romance, they did not hold back with the PDA.